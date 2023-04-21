In my last column, we considered Jesus’ walk to Emmaus in Luke 24:33-35 and how the two men who walked with Him recognized Jesus when He blessed and broke the bread. Perhaps these two were with Jesus on the day He taught in the synagogue at Capernaum, which is detailed in John 6:41-59. Jesus had angered the religious leaders that day when He compared Himself in verses 57-59 to the bread from heaven as the Bread of Life.
Human history tells us that people seek to earn their way to heaven (See Acts 16:30). Humanity thinks so much about life eternal because, as Luke 18:18 notes, God created us with eternity in mind.
Ecclesiastes reminds us in Chapter 3, verse 11, that God has placed eternity in our hearts. Romans 3:23 also tells us that there is nothing we can do to earn eternal life because we’ve all sinned and fallen short of God’s glory.
Jesus alone can fulfill our desire for eternity through His Divine Transaction (See John 3:16-17). For us God made Jesus to be sin so that in Him we can become the righteousness of God (See 2 Corinthians 5:21). In 1 Peter 2:24, we learn that Jesus took our sins upon Himself and made atonement for us all in 1 John 2:2 when He died on the cross. Jesus satisfies our hunger and thirst as the Bread of Life.
Bread is a staple food; people can survive on bread and water. When the Children of Israel were wandering in the desert in Exodus 16:4, God rained down “bread from heaven” to sustain the fledgling nation. So, in the synagogue at Capernaum, Jesus correlates Himself to bread. Jesus implies that He is essential for eternal life. Jesus attempted to get our thinking off physical hunger and tuned to the spiritual reality outlined in John 8:35 — that He is spiritual bread that brings eternal spiritual life.
Jesus also claims deity. His statement is the first “I am” statement recorded in John’s Gospel. “I am” is God’s covenant name in Exodus 3:14. The term speaks to the aseity of God: His attribute of independent self-existence. (See Psalm 90:2 and Revelation 1:8). It is also a representation His audience would have inevitably comprehended as a declaration of deity. Jesus’ audience would have also understood His invitation to place their faith in Him as the Messiah and to take Him as the Bread of Life.
Putting faith in Jesus involves choosing to forsake everything and follow Him. Accepting Jesus’ invitation means placing our faith in Him, believing He is Who He says and that He alone can save us from sin. It means acknowledging Him to be the only Bread of Life.
Please understand Jesus isn’t speaking about reducing physical hunger and thirst. The key to Jesus’ teaching is found in His Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 5:6: blessed and satisfied are all who hunger and thirst for righteousness. When Jesus says in 2 Corinthians 5:21 that we will never hunger and thirst again when we come to Him, He means that He will quench our hunger and thirst to be made the righteousness of God.
Jesus is our Bread of Life. We find salvation in Christ Jesus alone. We must partake of Him as the Bread of Life because only then can we know His salvation.