It was now merely hours before Jesus was cruelly hung on the cross. Before He arrived at that instrument of torture and death, Jesus would have one final meal with His disciples — the Passover Seder detailed in Luke 22:7-22.
The Passover meal was a four-hour, family-oriented time of tradition and symbolism. This meal included dinner and a retelling of the story of Passover complete with symbolic items to remind participants of lessons learned through the celebration.
The Passover meal includes greens to be eaten after being dipped in salt water. The greens represent life, the salt water represents tears, and the dipping reminds the observer that life is filled with tears.
Ground horseradish is another Passover food. Those taking part in Passover are commanded in Exodus 12:8 that these bitter herbs are to be eaten with the Passover lamb.
In modern times, a roasted egg is served. The egg is sliced and dipped into salt water. It reminds the observer that the second Temple was destroyed in 70 A.D. But in Jesus’ day, the second Temple had not yet been destroyed, so there may have been no roasted eggs at Jesus’ Seder.
Onion or horseradish roots remind everyone at the table that bitterness is the root of life. Of course, there is the shank bone of a lamb — a symbol of the first lamb slain on Passover.
Finally, there is a mixture of apples, cinnamon and nuts. The brownish color of the mix prompts the memory of the mortar used in Egypt. The sweetness reminds the observer that enslavement was the forerunner to the sweetness of redemption.
Together with Passover is the Feast of Unleavened Bread; thus, one will find in Exodus 12:6 and Leviticus 23:5-6 descriptions of unleavened bread and wine on the table. It was with these last two elements that Jesus infused new meaning. At a meal already instilled with imagery, Jesus took the unleavened bread, broke it, and reminded us that it was His body broken for all who believe, and that we do it in His remembrance. Then Jesus took the cup and said that it poured out for us was the New Covenant in His blood.
Jesus used the Last Supper to begin the inauguration of the New Covenant. So, to all believers, the question is: What will you do with Jesus as the perfect Passover lamb? Psalm 34:8 reminds us to taste and see that the Lord is good — that all who take refuge in Him are blessed.
Matthew 9:17 informs that one should never put new wine into old wineskins. Doing so will burst the skins, waste the wine, and destroy the skins. New wine is put into fresh wineskins, and so both are unspoiled.
Finally, in Revelation 3:20, the Scripture states behold, Jesus stands at the door and knocks. If anyone hears His voice and opens the door, He will come in and dine with them.
Will you dine with the Savior? Will you invite Him in? Will you accept His body broken for you, and will you receive His blood poured out for you? Invite Him in, and He will save you. Receive His sacrifice, and be like new wine in fresh wineskins. Taste the spiritual freedom Jesus gives, because as John 8:36 states, whom the Son sets free is free indeed.