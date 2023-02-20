Did you know that the English word “library” comes from the Latin word "liber" which means book? Many other modern European languages, including French, German and Spanish, adopted the Greek term "bibliotheca," meaning the “room or collection of books.”

By this association, a library is considered a place that only holds books and that you are required to keep quiet while navigating its stacks. While I admit that there are areas in a library that are for quiet study, the true nature of a library is contrary to this misconception.