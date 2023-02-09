At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, love is in the air! Between programming, displays and new items in our collection, this month is about encouraging you to love whatever interests you! We have multiple new displays, including “Blind Date With a Book!” Each book is a staff pick and individually wrapped so you can have a “blind date” with your next favorite story.
After loading up on some books we know you will love, take a peek at our “Love Your Library Display.” Thanks to Ms. Vonna and her fantastic decorating skills, sample a little bit of all the resources, activities and events we have at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. Between our 3D printer, Cricut, Storytimes, Makerspaces, and much more, you will discover that the library is a place for more than just books — and we always have something going on.
Speaking of events, our February calendar is jam-packed with programming for all ages, including a new Dungeons and Dragons program for teens and adults. Also, we are bringing back Teen Tuesdays with a very special “Cricut and Cupcakes” event, where you can decorate Valentine’s Day-themed cupcakes and make a custom T-shirt, mug, or tote bag for someone you love in your life.
Check out the schedule below to see what else we have in store!
• Storytime with Ms. Lee for children up to age 5: Wednesdays at 11 a.m. on Feb. 15 and 22.
• Teen Tuesday — Cricut and Cupcakes open for youth ages 10-17: Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m.
• Computer Class-online job searching for persons 16 and up: Thursday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.
• Mindfulness and Tea with Ms. Sara: Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
• Dungeons and Dragons with Ms. Joy-Teens for ages 11-17: Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m.
• Dungeons and Dragons with Ms. Joy-Adults for ages 18 and up: Thursday March 2 at 5 p.m.
While checking out the awesome programming we have planned for this month, keep an eye out at the front desk as more news for the Fourth Harry Potter Extravaganza will appear! Check out some of our latest additions to the collection, have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Adult Fiction:
“The Far Field,” by Madhuri Vijay
“The House at the End of the World,” by Dean Koontz
“The Lost Book of the Grail,” by Charlie Lovett
“The Riviera House,” by Natasha Lester
Non-Fiction:
“Coastal Waters, Images of NC,” by Scott Taylor
“Enchanted Recipe,” by Thibaud Villanova
“Lincoln’s Men.” by Daniel Mark Epstein
“Travels With A Medieval Queen,” by Mary Taylor Simeti
“Women In Purple,” by Judith Herron
“World War II,” by Ivor Matanle
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction:
“Hocus Pocus,” by A. W. Jantha, Illustrated by Gris Grimly
Large Print Books:
“Desert Star,” by Michael Connelly
“Wyoming Homecoming,” by Diana Palmer
“No Plan B,” by Lee Child & Andrew Child
Juvenile Fiction:
“Dog Man 1,” by Dav Pilkey
“Dog Man 10, Mothering Heights” Dav Pilkey
“Dog Man 2, Unleashed,” by Dav Pilkey
“Dog Man 3, A Tale of Two Kitties,” by Dav Pilkey
“Dog Man 4, Dog Man and Cat Kid” By Dav Pilkey
“Dog Man 5, Lord of the Fleas,” by Dav Pilkey
“Dog Man 6, Brawl of the Wild,” by Dav Pilkey
“Dog Man 7, For Whom The Ball Rolls,” by Dav Pilkey
“Dog Man 8, Fetch- 22,” by Dav Pilkey
“Dog Man 9, Grime and Punishment,” by Dav Pilkey
“Dog Man, Lord of the Fleas,” By Dav Pilkey
Juvenile Easy Fiction:
“12 Days of Princess” by Holly Rice
“Little Giraffe’s Adventure” By Francesca Pesci
“The Lights at Christmas” by Courtney Acampora
Juvenile Non-Fiction:
“Just Jerry: How Drawing Shaped My Life,” by Jerry Pinkney
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.