At the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, love is in the air! Between programming, displays and new items in our collection, this month is about encouraging you to love whatever interests you! We have multiple new displays, including “Blind Date With a Book!” Each book is a staff pick and individually wrapped so you can have a “blind date” with your next favorite story.

After loading up on some books we know you will love, take a peek at our “Love Your Library Display.” Thanks to Ms. Vonna and her fantastic decorating skills, sample a little bit of all the resources, activities and events we have at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library. Between our 3D printer, Cricut, Storytimes, Makerspaces, and much more, you will discover that the library is a place for more than just books — and we always have something going on.