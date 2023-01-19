In 1966, I began my career in law enforcement as a Virginia state trooper. For better opportunities, benefits and pay, I moved on to work for the Fairfax County Police Department, where I retired after 35 years of service.
My official supervisory titles were corporal, sergeant and lieutenant, with no aspiration to obtain higher ranks. I loved working with officers and developing them for their operational roles. “Desk jockey” work, which would have been the result of a promotion, was not for me. I always thought one should stay where one could serve best.
During my non-supervisor years, I answered to many different types of supervisors. I always believed that you could learn something from everyone, whether it was how not to do something or how to do it. I worked for tyrants that could only rule through fear. The best and most successful supervisors were the people-oriented types, who made our mission positive teamwork. They held everyone accountable, but they were fair in their dealings with subordinates.
My goal then was the same it is now that I’m retired: to get along with and respect others’ opinions — to look in the mirror and respect the person I saw. The challenge was to discharge my beliefs as I supervised police officers, some of whom had huge egos, were not suited for police work, and were either unwilling to submit to supervision or reluctant to adhere to departmental general orders.
I asked much from these officers. What was I willing to do for them in return? To prevent officers’ spouses from feeling left out, I initiated programs to include them in the police family. Each quarter, all officers’ spouses were invited to the station for coffee and doughnuts. Conversations centered on the goings-on in the department without identifying any particular officers or problems. That program was highly successful, respected and well-received by the officers.
As a CPR and BLS instructor, I conducted classes for the entire department, including spouses. That program, too, was also highly successful and respected. Officers’ wives came to see me as a caring friend, and officer-spouse relationships improved.
I was committed to ensuring that my officers would never see me moody. Any problems that I may have had were not theirs. I gave my attention to learning about officers and their families. I would always look for opportunities to inquire about a family’s well-being if I knew of problems. If a subordinate made a personal request, I always tried to find a way to say “yes.”
I fully believed in holding my officers accountable and accomplishing this in a just manner. Human beings will make mistakes, but some mistakes are intentional. Some supervisors told their subordinates, “I will back you as long as you are right, but no other time.” A good officer did not need support when they were always right; they needed it when they made the unintentional mistake, as humans will do. I envisioned myself not as a boss but as a facilitator of job responsibilities.
Being a “yes” person was not a requirement of the officers under my supervision. When a subordinate would approach me with a problem, I would ask what they would recommend as the solution. Likewise, if I disagreed with my commanders, I would do so, but always with a recommendation on how to solve the issue. My commander paid me the highest compliment at my retirement dinner when he said, “Keith knows how to be a company man without being a yes man.”
The worst part of my job was terminating a problem officer. Officers were encouraged to advise me if they suspected a complaint would be made against them. I would solicit a complaint for the record as I learned who they were. On most occasions, however, people wanted to complain to get an officer in trouble. When those persons contacted me, I requested they come in and make a notarized statement.
Over the years, I had problem officers assigned to me; also, problem officers requested to be assigned to my supervision, as I had a reputation for being fair. I had countless officers and spouses come to me with personal problems throughout my years as a police supervisor, utilizing me as their sounding board.
I have always believed that your subordinates will either make or break you. They certainly made me during my career. I hope that I contributed to their success.
Please pray for our police officers and those supervising them.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.