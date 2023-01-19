In 1966, I began my career in law enforcement as a Virginia state trooper. For better opportunities, benefits and pay, I moved on to work for the Fairfax County Police Department, where I retired after 35 years of service.

My official supervisory titles were corporal, sergeant and lieutenant, with no aspiration to obtain higher ranks. I loved working with officers and developing them for their operational roles. “Desk jockey” work, which would have been the result of a promotion, was not for me. I always thought one should stay where one could serve best.