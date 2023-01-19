“Your word is a lamp to my feet and a light for my path.” — Psalm 119:105.
Remember the days of paper road maps? Every state had its own, and every glove box contained one or several. And remember the big, thick Rand McNally Road Atlas? Most homes had one as well.
Then along came the Garmin and TomTom computerized navigation systems. The latest and greatest invention is the smartphone, a portable computing device that combines the mobile telephone and computing functions into one unit. This intelligent phone resembles a cell phone but is more like a personal mobile computer. One of its numerous features is GPS.
The thing about GPS is that you must know your starting point and your destination — your beginning and your end. Comparatively, intentional living points you toward the path in God’s Word. To walk safely in a dark environment, we need a light so that we don’t trip over objects, run into walls, or fall down stairs.
In our lifetime, we encounter many evils. Enter the Holy Bible (God’s Word) that can be our light, showing us the way ahead so that we don’t stumble as we walk. It will reveal nature’s dark values and philosophies.
So what is the definition of intentionality? It is the fact of being deliberate by design or premeditation. To live an intentional life is to direct one’s thoughts, beliefs, desires and hopes toward some object or state of affairs. It is the power of minds to be about something to represent or stand for things (mental conditions, like perceptions).
The Apostle Paul said this to the Ephesians in Chapter 5:10-14: “Find out what pleases the Lord. Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness but rather expose them. For it is shameful even to mention what the disobedient do in secret. But everything exposed by the light becomes visible, for it is light that makes everything visible. This is why it is said: ‘Wake up, O sleeper, rise from the dead, and Christ will shine on you.’“
Be intentional. Find out what pleases the Lord. It is critical to avoid the “fruitless deeds of darkness.” But Paul takes it a step further, advising that we must expose these deeds because our silence may indicate approval. God needs people who will take a stand for what is right. As Christians, this is our obligation.
In Ephesians 5:15-16, Paul reminds us: “Be careful, then, how you live — not as unwise but as wise, making the most of every opportunity because the days are evil.” Paul’s words create a sense of urgency for the Ephesians and for us also because our days are also difficult. Our standards must be kept high, we must act wisely, and we must do good whenever we can.
Examine the people with whom you have contact, whether it be casual or intimate. Many are tethered to gadgets such as cell phones and social media or activities like online gaming and binge-watching entertainment TV. I suppose you could also say this behavior is intentional, so the word “intentional” becomes somewhat problematic.
Intentionality happens when you combine information, insight and action. Being intentional multiplies the power of relationships that are important to us. Thus, if one chooses to devote most of one’s time to gadgets, that relationship becomes more robust. The definitive key is in the Scripture above: “Find out what pleases the Lord.”
First, you must gather factual information (it’s your thinking) about what you need to know. Then, look at your situation in a new, heartfelt way — how you feel. Now it is time to take action. What better way to combine these three components than by studying your Bible and spending time with God through prayer and His Word?
You have laid out your own personal roadmap. Getting to your destination will not be easy, as you’ll face roadblocks at every turn. Striking a balance between intentional thinking, feeling, and doing will result in a life filled with peace.
And remember this from Ephesians 2:8-10: “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast. For we are God’s workmanship, created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.