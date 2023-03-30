“I can’t find it,” I yelled.
“Dude, it’s right in front of your face! If it were a snake, it would bite you,” Mama responded.
It was. Thousands of times I have looked for something, and the object I am searching for is in plain view. I don’t know if it is my angle, height or interest, but sometimes things are hidden in plain sight.
In life, there are many times that we know the answer, yet we keep asking and attempting to find a way around what we know to be true. Several things can cloud our view.
It’s impossible to move forward when we succumb to fatigue. We fall prey to the loss of focus. Circumstances can put a damper on our vision.
If you walk into a room that is a mess and dark, you can become distracted by the chaos or be unable to navigate well in the dim lighting. Have you ever been in a place that warped your view of life? Have you ever been so tired that you couldn’t manage?
John the Baptist is known as one of the greatest prophets in the entire Bible. Jesus even says that no human ever was greater than he. And, as we see with many of the great men of God, John had a low moment.
Moses, Elijah, Jeremiah and even Paul had moments of complete despair. John the Baptist lived in the free, open air of the wilderness near the Dead Sea for many years. Freedom was what he knew, so when he found himself in prison, everything looked different.
John got word that Jesus was spending much time feasting with sinners. John had pointed the way for Jesus and stated that Jesus was bringing the wrath of God. From the Jordan, John saw the lamb of God rightly, but from Herod’s desert underground detention, Jesus seemed off mission. John sent disciples to ask Him, “who do you think you are? Are you the one? Because I can’t see how.”
Jesus received this question filled with accusation and immediately provided multiple miracles fulfilling Isaiah’s prophecies from chapter 29 of his writings. Jesus sent a message to John: “Blessed are you if you are not offended by me.”
For all we know, this was the last time Jesus spoke to John, his cousin. This moment of doubt did not sour Jesus’ view of him, however. Jesus knew it was hard to see plainly from a jail cell.
Doubt and unbelief are different. Doubt comes from intellectual excursions, but unbelief is an act of the will. John’s concern stemmed from horrific circumstances that skewed his view. This is precisely why faith precedes sight. Many times what we see is less reliable than who we trust.
Jesus said that John was the greatest of men, and that he still had a moment of questioning the purpose and power of Jesus. We don’t know if John was satisfied with the answer, but we get a warning that we should heed. We must guard our hearts against offense when things do not look like what we want them to.
How easy it is to fall into the trap of self-pity! Keep your eyes and heart open even in dark times, because the light is coming. Your faith will become your sight. In times of deep pain, forgive quickly and trust in God even more. Don’t doubt in the dark what was true in the light.
Doubt is natural. Struggles are normal. Faith is hard, but it’s also the only thing that pleases God.