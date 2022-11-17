“And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.” — 1 Corinthians 13:13.

“But the greatest of these is love.” How it outshines the other graces! Someone is always falling in or out of love. Love, or lack of it, is portrayed in movies, television, theatres, and fiction — in every walk of life. Families are based on or destroyed by love. Children grow up with many affective disorders because of a lack of love and affection in their early years.