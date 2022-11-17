...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Portions of the Alligator, Neuse, Bay, Pamlico, and
Pungo Rivers, and the Albemarle, Croatan, Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected.
* WHERE...In North Carolina, Pasquotank, Camden, Western
Currituck, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia,
Norfolk/Portsmouth County, and Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Widespread sub-freezing temperatures
expected away from the immediate coast late Thursday night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
“And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love.” — 1 Corinthians 13:13.
“But the greatest of these is love.” How it outshines the other graces! Someone is always falling in or out of love. Love, or lack of it, is portrayed in movies, television, theatres, and fiction — in every walk of life. Families are based on or destroyed by love. Children grow up with many affective disorders because of a lack of love and affection in their early years.
One definition I found of love is “to feel tender affection for somebody such as a close relative or friend, or something such as a place, an idea, or an animal; (to) feel desire for somebody: to feel romantic and sexual desire and longing for somebody.” That is not the definition of Godly (agape) love.
Jesus said, as written by John in chapter 13, verses 34-35, “A new commandment I give unto you that ye love one another; as I have loved you, that ye also love one another. By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples if ye have love one to another.”
This, I believe, speaks to the heart of the matter. Jesus was so concerned that His disciples should love one another that they love one another on the principle of self-denial and gratitude to Christ. They were expected to excel in brotherly love. What excellent food for thought to have those whose opinions differ from ours or whose behavior provokes us; we are presented with an opportunity to forgive and love them. We are recognized as Christians with this “badge” of love and forgiveness!
Recall the question from the lawyer that is recorded in Matthew 22:36 when he asked, “Master, which is the great commandment in the law?” Jesus replied in verses 37-39, “Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.” So it is clearly written, the greatest commandment is love!
The Apostle Paul said in Romans 13:8-9, “Owe no man anything, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law. For this, thou shall not commit adultery. Thou shalt not kill. Thou shalt not steal. Thou shalt not bear false witness. Thou shalt not covet, and if there be any other commandments, it is briefly comprehended in this saying; namely, Thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself.”
As Christians, we strive to be more like Christ, to be more selfless in giving of ourselves to others, and to be more forgiving. Sometimes we can get turned off by “Christians” who prop up their “Christian beliefs” while trying to tear down another’s beliefs. It is so pointless to argue the fine points because there is only one heaven, and there will be no language barriers when we get there. There will, however, be love and adoration in abundance.
So if you find yourself turned off by Christians, go to your Bible and study the Word for yourself; the truth is right there in front of you. Forget the small stuff and focus on living your life more Christ-like. It is much easier to love than to hate. As 1 John 4:8 says, “He that loveth not knoweth not God; for God is love.”
In Revelations 21:4 we are told, “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain.” Recall the time before Satan’s conversation with Eve in the Garden of Eden, before pain and suffering even existed. Initially, there was no pain or suffering, no sorrow or death. God planned that we would live in joy and happiness. That is where we will return, where there will be no more tears or suffering. However, we must live as Christians on our life journey, keeping His commandments. We must remember to talk to God and ask for forgiveness when we sin.
Without agape love, the type of love Jesus practiced and taught, there is little hope for our souls. As John 14:6 reminds us, “Jesus answered, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’”
Robert Foster said, “Most men pray for power, the strength to do things. Few people pray for love.” A recent survey by Lifeway reveals that about half of Americans pray regularly. For what do we pray? The majority pray for our own needs and difficulties. Many pray for friends and family, while others pray for their favorite sports teams. Interestingly, the study showed that people who pray seem less concerned with praying for politicians (12%) and celebrities (5%). Let us pray for agape love.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.