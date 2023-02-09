“If anyone says, ‘I love God.’ Yet hates his brother, he is a liar. For anyone who does not love his brother, whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen. And he has given us this command; Whoever loves God must also love his brother.” — 1 John 4:20-21
Our command from Christ is blunt: Loving God includes loving people. The Message Bible says this: “If anyone boasts, ‘I love God,’ and goes right on hating his brother or sister, thinking nothing of it, he is a liar. If he won’t love the person he can see, how can he love the God he can’t see? You’ve got to love both.”
Think about it — there may be haters in your life. They may be casual acquaintances or even our friends. It may be a sign that you are doing things right and successfully. Why, and what does it mean to have haters? The happier and more successful you become, the more haters you gain. Those folks are consumed by their fears, frustrations and misery. They hate you because you have choices, and they think they don’t.
However, that is not a valid viewpoint. Let me give you an example. I arrange my time and finances so that I can take frequent vacations. Those haters, however, stay at their humdrum jobs, thinking of ways to drag me down, saying things like, “but you are privileged.” Little do they know that I continue to work on my vacations because I am a writer. I am always collecting “pearls” for inspiration to hone my writing skills. We all have choices.
Be intentional, work, prioritize, and save resources (finances, paid vacation, etc.). Colossians 3:23 tells us, “Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for men.” The topic of work comes up at the beginning of that great book, the Bible. The creation story (Genesis chapters one and two) gives us the imagery of God at work, making this happen, seeing that that happens. So, from the beginning of time, we learned that work is not only important, it is crucial.
Social media stalkers are among the highest hate-mongers. They are desperate to find out everything they possibly can about you (where you live, work, your associates, your downtime), digging through your personal information. Then they misuse the data they have spent countless hours or days accumulating to spread gossip about you. Could it be they are obsessed because they would like to be you?
In contrast, let’s look at love. 2 Peter 1:5-8 states, “For this very reason, make every effort to add to your faith goodness; and to goodness, knowledge, and to knowledge, self-control; and to self-control, perseverance; and to perseverance, godliness; and to godliness, brotherly kindness; and to brotherly kindness, love.” 2 Peter 3:11-12 states, “You ought to live holy and godly lives as you look forward to the day of God and speed its coming.”
Jesus could have chosen not to love. After all, He came to us in human form, but he chose love — love for all humankind. He understood that true holiness left no other option, even to the point of death. Godliness and hate are simply not compatible.
There are times, actually frequently, that I am so in awe of God’s creation that I break down in tears with love for Him. And with that mindset, I find such peace and joy. My daughter, Andrea, recently gifted me with a circular pendant necklace. Engraved on it are these words: “Peace comes from within one’s soul.” That phrase says so much in so few words. Thank you, Andrea. I shall cherish that necklace forever.
The word “love” can be used in many different ways. My children say, “I love that band!” My spouse says, “I love your cooking!” Their verbiage means they have a strong preference for a particular thing. Other times, the word means our deep affection for family or friends. And then, there is romantic love.
When you opt for generosity and kindness, making that choice the next time will become easier. Of course, people (me included) have some qualities that are less than ideal. We should choose to see others in the best light possible. Love is something you do, not something that happens to you.
Love is an action verb. Choose love as your baseline behavior.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.