“If anyone says, ‘I love God.’ Yet hates his brother, he is a liar. For anyone who does not love his brother, whom he has seen, cannot love God, whom he has not seen. And he has given us this command; Whoever loves God must also love his brother.” — 1 John 4:20-21

Our command from Christ is blunt: Loving God includes loving people. The Message Bible says this: “If anyone boasts, ‘I love God,’ and goes right on hating his brother or sister, thinking nothing of it, he is a liar. If he won’t love the person he can see, how can he love the God he can’t see? You’ve got to love both.”