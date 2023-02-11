Natallia Award

Nataliia Hurzhyi was recently recognized by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Department of Intelligence for her “care and support preserving the health and life of the Motherland.” Hurzhyi commands an army of volunteers who meet shipments of medical supplies from the United States and assure that each item reaches its intended destination.

 Photo courtesy Cheri L. Sheridan

If you Google “a son’s pride in his mother,” the algorithm spins the words and provides pages of memes, poems and songs of mothers who are proud of their sons.

Scroll down a bit and you get link after link of mothers boasting of their own parenting. But try to find the simplest reference to a child being proud of his Mom. The pickins are slim.