From childhood I have heard the expression, “Let your conscience be your guide.” Yet, I have watched as others judge others for not having a conscience, for following their conscience, and for asking how could anyone with a conscience betray themselves and others?
Does your conscience hurt? Do we not allow our conscience to hurt? Unfortunately, it seems to be a reality that while conscience matters only apply to others, those with big egos, and who consider themselves legends in their own mind, ignore their conscience.
The word “conscience” harkens from the Latin word “conscientia,” a direct translation of the Greek “syneidesis.” It is defined as the sense or consciousness of the moral goodness or blameworthiness of one’s conduct, intentions, or character, together with a feeling of obligation to do good. A faculty, power, or principle enjoining good acts is part of the superego in psychoanalysis that transmits commands and warnings to the ego.
Our conscience is that still, small voice that tells us whether we are right or wrong and what choice may suit our lives. I have often considered Elijah in the Bible in the mountains and waiting for God’s word. In 1 Kings 19:11-12 we learn the following:
“And he said, Go forth, and stand upon the mount before the Lord. And, behold, the Lord passed by, and a great and strong wind rent the mountains, and brake in pieces the rocks before the Lord; but the Lord was not in the wind: and after the wind an earthquake; but the Lord was not in the earthquake. And after the earthquake a fire; but the Lord was not in the fire: and after the fire a still small voice.”
Is God speaking to us in that still, small voice, through our consciousnesses, as He did to Elijah? If so, why do we not hear Him and let our integrity guide us?
Today, people deny the symptoms of having a heart attack. They also deny any wrongdoings, even after their conscience convicts them in that still small voice.
America was founded as a Christian nation. Over time, America has become what we are today: a nation where the ends justify the means. The name of the game is winning at whatever costs. That still small voice may be from God, which no longer influences who we are or our decisions.
Politicians only want to win without considering right or wrong and following their conscience. Modern-day criminals have no conscience; they take advantage of a failed judicial system and no longer fear those elected to office to assure public safety. Meanwhile, those in elected office have no conscience to uphold their oath of office.
We must all face hitting the road by listening to our conscience in everything we do. Second, we must train our children to do the same. Third, we must look at ourselves first before condemning others. Lastly, we must require all elected to office to do the same.
Once a God-fearing nation, America’s continued demise and dysfunction depend on us listening to our collective conscience. 2 Timothy 3:1-5 puts it this way: “This know also that in the last days, perilous times shall come. Men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce despisers of those that are good, traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away.”
Let your conscience be your guide. Listen for that still small voice.
Keith Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.