From childhood I have heard the expression, “Let your conscience be your guide.” Yet, I have watched as others judge others for not having a conscience, for following their conscience, and for asking how could anyone with a conscience betray themselves and others?

Does your conscience hurt? Do we not allow our conscience to hurt? Unfortunately, it seems to be a reality that while conscience matters only apply to others, those with big egos, and who consider themselves legends in their own mind, ignore their conscience.