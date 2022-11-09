Exodus 1-12 chronicles how nearly 3,500 years ago, God carried His people out of bondage in Egypt. What should have been a 10- to 11-day journey on foot turned into a 40-year journey by foot. God desired that the Israelites take possession of the land He had promised their forefathers, a land, according to Exodus 3:8, that was flowing with milk and honey. In other words, it was a land where the fledgling nation would prosper.

Before entry, the children of Israel believed they could not oust the land’s inhabitants. See, the inhabitants were giants. God told them they would conquer, but their lack of belief in God’s promise caused them to wander 40 years in the wilderness.