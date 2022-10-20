Growing up, I had lots of cousins with whom to play. One, in particular, I always feared — I will call him Ronald. I remember random forest fires in the community that this cousin would “discover” and then alert some adults about it. There was talk among the grown-ups that Cousin Ronald was the fire starter; however, that was never proven.

Ronald was quite the problem child with mental health difficulties. When about 16 years old, he began hinting at suicide. Ronald would set up elaborate “stages” in which he would pretend to jump off a bridge into deep waters, fashion a hangman noose or pose with a handgun at his temple.