There are so many beautiful transformations in life. I think about winter as she changes to spring; or summer as she phases into autumn with her breathtaking color. I’m reminded of the caterpillar as he transforms from worm to butterfly.

How about you and me? Are we being beautifully transformed? We are if we’re in Christ Jesus. Second Corinthians reminds all of us, with unveiled faces, that we should behold the Lord’s glory as in a mirror. Chapter 3, verse 18, tells us that we are being transformed into the same image from glory to glory, just as by the Spirit of the Lord.