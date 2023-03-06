Often, we hear the word "peace" used at Christmastime. Some people would say Christmas is a time of peace, while others would disagree.
For Christians, peace is not a concept, idea, or season; peace should be a way of life. While King David lived without the lens of the New Testament, he understood that peace is perpetual for the child of God.
David wrote to "mark the blameless" because there is a future for the man of peace. Transgressors shall be destroyed; their future shall be cut off. Salvation is from the Lord; He is our stronghold in the season of trouble. The Lord helps and delivers us; He delivers us from the wicked and saves us because we take refuge in Him (Psalm 37:37-40).
David starts by saying "mark" the "blameless." What David is saying is "pay special attention" because there is a future for the man of peace. Now, "blameless" does not mean sinless. Romans 3:23 is clear that all have sinned and fallen short of God’s glory. And according to Romans 10:9, we can only be forgiven when we place faith and trust in Christ Jesus.
Romans 5:1 tells us that when Christ saves us from sin, we can enjoy peace with God, and Philippians 4:7 says we also can receive the peace of God in our heart and mind. God gives us a future; thus, pay special attention because with that future comes an abundance of peace.
In Psalm 37:38, David contrasts the Christian’s future by saying that the transgressors shall be destroyed with no future. If you think back to Moses leading the children of Israel out of slavery in Egypt in Exodus 12:35-36, remember that the children of Israel left Egypt rich. God gave them the plunder of Egypt without their doing any more than asking. God met all their worldly needs, but they were still enslaved inside. God provided food from heaven and protection and providence along the way. A journey through the wilderness that should have taken seven to 14 days on foot turned into a 40-year plight of complaining and murmuring against God. The generation that sinned against God did not enter His promised land.
We do the same thing. Romans 4:8 reminds us that God has made the way for us not to have our sins counted against us, and we often live wallowing in the memory of our past transgressions. Stop.
David says, "pay special attention" because there is a future for the man of peace. Yes, you’ll have troubles in this life and miss the mark even after salvation, but when you ask God’s forgiveness, you can enjoy peace.
David closes the psalm by reminding us in 37:39-40 that salvation is from God, who helps and delivers when we take refuge in Him. If you are a blood-bought child of God, then note that you have a future of peace. You have peace with God because your sins are forgiven, and you have the peace of God that can sustain you through the darkest seasons of life.
Rejoice to know you are no longer a slave to sin. Recall that John 8:36 states that you are now free with all the heavenly wealth you can imagine because who the son sets free is free. Truly, there is a future for the man or woman of peace.