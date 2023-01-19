During the work week, finding time to sit down and read a good book is hard. Between chores, work, cooking and other daily tasks, it is hard to find a moment to see what happens on the next page.

Usually, there might be that 30 minutes just before bed to read a few chapters, but sometimes you might be exhausted and want to sleep.

Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.