During the work week, finding time to sit down and read a good book is hard. Between chores, work, cooking and other daily tasks, it is hard to find a moment to see what happens on the next page.
Usually, there might be that 30 minutes just before bed to read a few chapters, but sometimes you might be exhausted and want to sleep.
Reading, at least for me, is something I can do on the weekend and maybe in the evening before I go to bed. This sort of schedule, unfortunately, does not allow you to achieve that New Year’s resolution of reading over 100 books.
Also, at least for me, I need to keep my mind active and constantly have something to contemplate. Growing up, I was taught that I should learn at least one new thing daily. It could be as complex as something in philosophy or a scientific concept or as simple as a random trivia fact or skill.
When I sat down to look at my daily schedule, I discovered areas where I could try and learn something, despite how full it can sometimes be. My daily commute offered about 45 minutes of downtime where I was driving and maybe listening to the radio.
Every other day I cook, which is about one or two hours where I can easily multitask. These and other moments throughout the day allow me to continue my reading. The solution was audiobooks. Using my smartphone, I can quickly peruse the online e-book and audiobook collection that all Pettigrew Regional Library patrons can access.
Now that Overdrive has merged with Libby, I only have to download the Libby app to access thousands of titles you can either read or listen to. If you want to access the collection, you must download the Libby app, select “Pettigrew Regional Libraries,” and use your library card number (the last five digits of the number).
Right now, I am working my way through Ron Chernow’s Alexander Hamilton.
If I don’t want to get deep into a book and want something relatively brief or episodic, I turn to podcasts. Most podcasts are free, and you can download them to your smartphone through an app such as Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Anchor, Buzzsprout, Google Play, Stitcher and countless others.
As a huge history nerd, I love listening to history podcasts such as Mike Duncan’s “Revolutions,” Mike Corradi’s “A History of Italy,” Jamie Jeffers’ “British History” podcast, Laszlo Montgomery’s “China History” podcast and I just started “The History of Byzantium” podcast.
If I’m in the mood for some good storytelling, I usually listen to “LeVar Burton Reads.” As a fan of science fiction and stories that mix genres such as fantasy and horror, Burton reads some of the latest short stories out there that experiment with writing.
I often find new authors in his episodes that I would never typically consider reading. The possible choices of educationally oriented podcasts are limitless and I find the diversity of subjects ensures that I learn at least one new thing daily.
If you want to fill up those hours with some knowledge or casual reading, give audiobooks and podcasts a try! If you need help getting set up, swing by the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, and we can help you get started.
Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the library!
Jared Jacavone is Librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Library.