Who doesn’t love Pinterest boasting snappy images of bourbon barrels fashioned into bathroom sinks? Deconstructed wooden pallets made into all manner of shabby chic homeware? Vinyl records turned into snack bowls? Go on Etsy’s website and you can buy some of these “upcycled” items. Peacetime adorable right?

What about wartime creativity? Specifically, bomb-art? A little something for the family room. Brought to you by Ukrainian ingenuity.