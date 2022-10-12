Who doesn’t love Pinterest boasting snappy images of bourbon barrels fashioned into bathroom sinks? Deconstructed wooden pallets made into all manner of shabby chic homeware? Vinyl records turned into snack bowls? Go on Etsy’s website and you can buy some of these “upcycled” items. Peacetime adorable right?
What about wartime creativity? Specifically, bomb-art? A little something for the family room. Brought to you by Ukrainian ingenuity.
Cluster bombs, a favorite of Vladimir Putin and friends, violate the rules of international and humanitarian law. They are launched, reach a few thousand feet, then detonate to release submunitions that each explode shrapnel over an area the size of several football fields.
They kill and maim, indiscriminately, especially when fired over health care facilities, factories, streets and homes. Residents hear the scream of the rocket, followed by a series of explosions. Then fate steps in. You are in the wrong place or you are blessed.
According to a United Nations’ account, Russia is the only country on the globe utilizing these horrific weapons. They were banned at the 2010 Oslo Convention and over 1.5 million of these deadly devices were destroyed.
As if that is not enough, some of the submunitions are duds; an estimated 40% are. They land in parks, playgrounds and public spaces, to be discovered, the hard way — much like the land mines of Vietnam and other war-torn countries that leave civilians without limbs or often without their lives.
Leave it to the Ukrainians to upcycle these weapons. A grandpa in a village in the region of Dnipropetrovsk did not need Pinterest to come up with the idea of gathering metal shrapnel and the fins and cones of the submunitions, welding them, painting them, calling them a plant stand.
Carved into the wooden base are the Cyrillic symbols 3CY honoring the Ukrainian armed forces. These treasures are sent to aid organizations to sell at fundraising events. At Bulava fundraisers, they garner upward of $100. This is money that is immediately poured back into the citizens of Ukraine.
Only the Ukrainian people could upcycle bomb parts into art. Only the Ukrainians could translate that hatred into hope for their fellow citizens.
Mr. Putin? You underestimated your peace-loving neighbors. Maybe you should start a Pinterest account and channel your evil creativity elsewhere.
Bulava.org is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to the people of Ukraine. Please consider a gift to this “small but mighty” organization.