Author’s Note: This story comes from a young woman named Dariia. She reached out to Bulava.org to help a late-40-something soldier whom she met, along with her husband, while visiting, comforting and consoling soldiers in a location in eastern Ukraine. Aside from some translation-related changes, these are Dariia’s words as written to our friend, Yehor.

“We are from Ukraine from the city of Pavlograd. I want to tell and share this story.