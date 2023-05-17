Author’s Note: This story comes from a young woman named Dariia. She reached out to Bulava.org to help a late-40-something soldier whom she met, along with her husband, while visiting, comforting and consoling soldiers in a location in eastern Ukraine. Aside from some translation-related changes, these are Dariia’s words as written to our friend, Yehor.
“We are from Ukraine from the city of Pavlograd. I want to tell and share this story.
“Every meeting we have with the military reveals a set of stories that touch our hearts with their courage, bravery, strength and pain. There are a lot of conversation between soldiers and volunteers; with tears, a lot of love, hugs and even falling in love.
“Each of their life stories pass through us and is imprinted in our hearts and remains in our souls and in our consciousness.
“During the last trip, to the Donetsk region, we talked with a man named Volodymyr. He has been defending our Ukraine for a year. During our conversation we realized that the man has a hearing impairment. While it was not appropriate to ask, it was necessary.
“It turned out that he is hard of hearing and cannot even hear the sounds of explosions. It is simply terrifying. We began to learn more in detail and discovered the man’s deafness began during the war. After a difficult mission, he suffered concussions and as a result, lost his hearing. He had the opportunity to leave the service on medical grounds but he knows that he will no longer be able to live in civilian life and will defend himself, with his comrades to the last. For Victory and for those who will not return home.
“My husband and I decided to help this situation. Together with Volodymyr, we underwent an audiogram and found out the degree of deafness. We had a doctor’s consultation and received a prescription for the purchase of a hearing aid.
“After monitoring, we found out the hearing aid costs UAH 8600 (Ukrainian dollars) and we started fundraising on social networks. Our joy knew no bounds when our friend, Yehor, responded. We knew each other from university life where we lived in the same dormitory. He sent us $200 (from Bulava.org) and it almost completely covered our needs! We are infinitely grateful that thousands of kilometers away, Americans do care about our lives. Together to Victory!”
Postscript: Yehor just received the news that Volodymyr was gravely injured and is currently in the hospital. Please keep him in your prayers and very best thoughts.
Bulava.org is a tax-exempt organization staffed entirely by volunteers both in the US and Ukraine. They met their recent goal of $2,500 to support widows and orphans evacuated from outside Buhkmut. They are currently raising a similar amount for a school/orphanage in need of a commercial range/oven. “The smallest deed is far greater than the grandest intention.”