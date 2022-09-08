...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
On Sept. 11, 2001, that fateful day that would change America forever, I was the supervisor of the Traffic Enforcement Section of the Fairfax County Police Department.
It was our practice to arrive at work early enough to have a cup of coffee together and “solve the world’s problems” before going to work. I vividly recall the events of that day; upon entering the office that morning, the television was turned on as usual. One of my officers exclaimed, “Did you see that? An airliner struck one of the World Trade Center towers.” We concluded that it must have been a pilot error of some type.
As the live TV coverage continued, we observed the second airliner approaching the second World Trade Center tower and strike it.
We knew then that these were no accidents, but for once we didn’t have the answers. Instead, we were stunned beyond comprehension about what we had observed. Our office became surreally quiet as the coverage and commentary continued. Eventually, we began our daily duties. And the Fairfax County Command Post, located downstairs, had been activated and fully staffed for the work ahead.
Fairfax County is adjacent to Washington, D.C., so our area needed to expect the worst. Due to our proximity to the nation’s capital, anything that happened there would affect us significantly. We were on a high state of alert. It was not known what the day would bring, but we were ready.
Senior police, public safety officials, and our county emergency and support staff from other adjacent areas were represented. Also present were representatives from other federal and outside law enforcement agencies. Many call-takers and support personnel packed the command post. I spent my day handling my responsibilities between the command post and the upstairs office.
Every aircraft that entered the Washington, D.C. area that morning was considered suspicious, and a potential threat until suspicions were resolved. The number of these aircraft was countless, but coordinating with other agencies, our command post was able to verify their presence. The stress level for everyone working that morning, excluding those who had served in combat, was the highest it had ever been.
As the day moved on, another violent attack occurred. An American Airliner, Flight 77, crashed into the Pentagon. Descriptions of the scene were received in the command post. We heard about the damage and the probable loss of many lives.
Two of my officers were assigned to an area in Fairfax near the Pentagon. Both returned to our office in a subdued state. They advised me that they felt something awful had happened but did not know what. One of them stated that there was a strange moment when the air felt like something had happened.
So many telephone calls started flooding the command post from everyone with a telephone. To add to the stress and anxiety in the command post, personnel working there received calls from their spouses, family, and friends who worked in Arlington and were in the path of the doomed hijacked airliner as it descended to hit the Pentagon. Before hitting the Pentagon, some described the doomed plane as it flew slightly above their roof, just missing them.
Then there was the hijacked airliner that crashed in a rural field in Pennsylvania. We stayed glued to the large television in the command post and watched the continued coverage of these attacks on our country. Most suspected the hijacked aircraft that crashed near Shanksville, Pa., was targeted at the White House. Brave Americans on board did not allow their evil captors to succeed with that one.
We spent Sept. 12 and the following days and weeks supporting Pentagon police and other federal agencies as they rescued victims and performed recovery efforts. Fairfax County, the Virginia state police, and other law enforcement agencies were involved in these efforts. It was a long and tiring team effort for everyone, but it was accomplished with extreme dedication by all involved. Our nation had been attacked and we wanted to do our part with total energy and professionalism.
After our duties for the Pentagon were completed, the law enforcement agencies involved in the 9/11 response designed a beautiful lapel pin for officers to wear on their uniforms and civilian police attire. This pin later became the symbol on Virginia’s Fight Terrorism license plate.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.