On Sept. 11, 2001, that fateful day that would change America forever, I was the supervisor of the Traffic Enforcement Section of the Fairfax County Police Department.

It was our practice to arrive at work early enough to have a cup of coffee together and “solve the world’s problems” before going to work. I vividly recall the events of that day; upon entering the office that morning, the television was turned on as usual. One of my officers exclaimed, “Did you see that? An airliner struck one of the World Trade Center towers.” We concluded that it must have been a pilot error of some type.