“And there were shepherds living out in the fields nearby, keeping watch over their flocks at night. An angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. But the Angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid. I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people. Today in the town of David, a Savior has been born to you; he is Christ the Lord. This will be a sign to you: You will find a baby wrapped in clothes and lying in a manger.’ Suddenly a great company of the heavenly host appeared with the Angel, praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace to men on whom his favor rests.’“ — Luke 2:13-14.

The Angel Gabriel first appeared to Zechariah and then to Mary, telling them of the upcoming births of their sons. In Zechariah’s case Luke 1:11-14 tells us, “Then an angel of the Lord appeared to him, standing at the right side of the altar of incense. When Zechariah saw him, he was startled and gripped with fear. But the Angel said to him: ‘Do not be afraid, Zechariah, your prayer has been heard.’