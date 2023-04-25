According to Britannica Online, painting is “the practice of applying color to a surface such as paper, canvas, wood, glass or others.” I hold that painting is the art of depicting a subject or subject matter on canvas, paper, wood, glass, or plaster with paint or color as an expression of reality, ideas, or emotions in a two-dimensional visual diction.
Drawing would then be considered a subset of painting. These modes are extremely influential on each other and can easily be compared. Poet William Wordsworth was “fond of tracing the resemblance between poetry and painting and accordingly we call them sisters.”
Just as painting involves images painted on a canvas, film involves images captured in a celluloid frame. The two are similar to each other but ultimately balance each other out.
According to the Oxford English Dictionary, film is “a cinematographic representation of a story, drama, episode, event, etc. The field of film as art is also directly influenced by literature. Many films have been adapted from novels and parts of Herman Melville’s novel, "Moby Dick," read like a screenplay. I see film as the art of capturing beauty through story within the perfect ratio that is the frame of the camera lens.
While film captures images within a frame, sculpture is, according to Britannica Online, “a form of aesthetic expression in which hard or plastic materials are worked (as by carving, molding, or welding) into three-dimensional art objects.”
The craft of sculpture was, according to the Oxford English Dictionary, “originally, the process or art of carving or engraving a hard material so as to produce designs or figures in relief, in intaglio, or in the round. In modern use, sculpture is that branch of fine art which is concerned with the production of figures in the round or in relief, either by carving, by fashioning some plastic substance, or by making a mold for casting in metal; the practice of this art.” In brief, I hold that sculpture is the art of crafting a three-dimensional object into a subject that expresses a universal truth.
If sculpture is the art of crafting an exciting but static subject three-dimensionally, dance is the art of crafting and exciting an active subject three-dimensionally. The OED defines dance as “a definite succession or arrangement of steps and rhythmical movements constituting one particular form or method of dancing” and as “a rhythmical skipping and stepping, with regular turnings and movements of the limbs and body, usually to the accompaniment of music; either as an expression of joy, exultation, and the like, or as an amusement or entertainment; the action or an act or round of dancing.”
Dance, according to Britannica Online, is “the movement of the body in a rhythmic way, usually to music and within a given space, for the purpose of expressing an idea or emotion, releasing energy, or simply taking delight in the movement itself.” Dance “generally refers to movement used as a form of expression, social interaction, or presented in a spiritual or performance setting.” As a result, I define dance as expression through the movement of the human body either in conjunction with music or without it.
Man has often turned to dance to express his artistic vision. The movement of the body is a well-documented art; the art of marital combat is one of tremendous skill. Martial arts “are systems of codified practices and traditions of training for combat.”
Martial arts, according to Britannica Online, are as “any of various fighting sports or skills, mainly of East Asian origin, such as kung fu, judo, karate, and kendo” or “any of (the) various disciplines or sports, mainly of East Asian origin, which arose as forms of self-defense or attack, such as judo, karate, kendo, kung fu, and tae kwon do.”
In 1920 its standard definition, according to the OED, became “the fighting arts of the warrior.” I believe that the art of combat is expressed through a code of man-made honor and tactics in which the movement of the body is fluid and striking.
Nathan King is librarian at the Tyrrell County Library.