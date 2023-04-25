According to Britannica Online, painting is “the practice of applying color to a surface such as paper, canvas, wood, glass or others.” I hold that painting is the art of depicting a subject or subject matter on canvas, paper, wood, glass, or plaster with paint or color as an expression of reality, ideas, or emotions in a two-dimensional visual diction.

Drawing would then be considered a subset of painting. These modes are extremely influential on each other and can easily be compared. Poet William Wordsworth was “fond of tracing the resemblance between poetry and painting and accordingly we call them sisters.”