...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt this morning, becoming
north late morning and rough waters. Winds becoming north 15
to 25 kt tonight.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.” — Galatians 5:22-23
Did you ever play tug of war — two sides straining to defeat each other? Both sides cannot win. That’s the picture of the internal conflict that each of us face each day. And there is only one winner.
The good news is that as a child of God we don’t have to face that struggle alone. As Galatians 5:22-23 reminds us, “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace … self-control; against such things there is no law.”
The great 19th century evangelist, D.L. Moody, was asked, “Of all the people you have come in contact with, who would you say it is that gives you the most trouble?” He said, “That’s easy — D.L. Moody.”
The one who gives us the most trouble and the one we have to correct the most is our own self. Proverbs 25:28 reminds us, “Like a city whose walls are broken down is a man who lacks self-control.”
For the Christian self-control is our “wall” of defense when it comes to sinful desires.
“Self-control is that important, impressive, and nearly impossible practice of learning to maintain control of the beast of one’s own sinful passions,” says David Mathis, executive editor of desiringGod.org. “It means remaining master of your own domain not only in the hunky-dory, but also when faced with trial or temptation. Self-control may be the epitome of ‘easier said than done.’”
Paul says that Christians are to exercise self-control like the Greek athletes, only our goal is eternal, not temporal. According to I Corinthians 9:25, he said: “Everyone who competes in the games exercises self-control in all things. They then do it to receive a perishable wreath, but we an imperishable.” Then he says, “I discipline my body and make it my slave, so that, after I have preached to others, I myself will not be disqualified.”
What is the area of your life where the “walls” have broken down and you have lost self-control? Is it your thoughts? Your feelings? Your desires? Your actions? When you are tempted to sin do you ask yourself, how will this affect me spiritually? How will this affect my loved ones? Will this cause me to compromise my faith and commitment to Christ?
So the question for the Christian then is this: If self-control is so significant then how do I go about pursuing it as a Christian? How do we control our fatal desires? Paul answers in Colossians 1:29: “For this purpose also I labor, striving according to His power, which mightily works within me.”
True self-control is produced in us by the Holy Spirit and not something we whip up from within. You may be able to trick yourself into some sense of self-control. You may even have the will power to say “no.”
As Ed Welch, counselor and faculty member at the Christian Counseling and Educational Foundation, said, “As the Hebrews were promised the land, but had to take it one town at a time, so we are promised the gift of self-control, yet we also must take it by force.”
Ultimately, controlling ourselves is being controlled by Christ. When, as it states in 2 Corinthians 5:14, “the love of Christ controls us,” when we embrace the truth that He is is our Lord, we can bask in the freedom that we don’t have to rely on our own strength. We will find our strength in the Lord Jesus.
I cannot just tell you how to get self-control. But I can urge you to build a relationship with Jesus Christ. I can say make that relationship so close, so intimate, that it feels like a good marriage. If we have that we will not be victims but victorious.
Our awesome Holy God sent His only Son to die for our sins and free us from sin’s grasp. He adopted us into His family. That should be enough to motivate us to earnestly desire His fruit.