...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
The North Carolina Division of Air Quality has issued a Code ORANGE
Air Quality Alert across NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT tonight.
Air quality is expected to reach code orange...which is unhealthy
for sensitive groups...and means individuals with respiratory
and/or heart ailments...older adults...and children should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
An Air Quality Alert means that Fine Particulates concentrations
within the region may approach or exceed unhealthy standards. For
additional information...please visit the North Carolina Division of
Air Quality Web Site at http://daq.state.nc.us
Weather Alert
...PATCHY DENSE FOG ACROSS NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...
Fog has developed over much of the interior of northeast North
Carolina early this morning. Visibilities average one to two miles
or greater, but will locally be reduced to one half mile or less
at times through 8 am this morning.
Motorists should be alert for sudden changes in visibility due to
the areas of dense fog. Drive at reduced speeds...watch for
children at school bus stops...and use low beam headlights only.
Arguably, the two utmost commands in the Old Testament are to love your neighbor like yourself (Leviticus 19:18) and to know that God is One (Deuteronomy 6:4). In Mark 12:30-31 of the New Testament, Jesus said that we must love the Lord our God with all our heart, mind, and strength — and love our neighbor as we love ourself because there are no commandments more significant than these.
The key to Jesus’ command is putting God center in our lives, and out of our love for Him, we can love others the way we love ourselves. The aspect of Leviticus 19:18 and Mark 12:30-31 demands that we should be motivated to serve others in the same way we are motivated to serve ourselves. This is a high call — and one impossible to achieve apart from God’s Holy Spirit living inside us. Of course, we have the Holy Spirit’s power only when Jesus Christ is the Lord and Savior of our life.