Arguably, the two utmost commands in the Old Testament are to love your neighbor like yourself (Leviticus 19:18) and to know that God is One (Deuteronomy 6:4). In Mark 12:30-31 of the New Testament, Jesus said that we must love the Lord our God with all our heart, mind, and strength — and love our neighbor as we love ourself because there are no commandments more significant than these.

The key to Jesus’ command is putting God center in our lives, and out of our love for Him, we can love others the way we love ourselves. The aspect of Leviticus 19:18 and Mark 12:30-31 demands that we should be motivated to serve others in the same way we are motivated to serve ourselves. This is a high call — and one impossible to achieve apart from God’s Holy Spirit living inside us. Of course, we have the Holy Spirit’s power only when Jesus Christ is the Lord and Savior of our life.