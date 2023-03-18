Sometimes I just want something to eat that’s a little different. I often crave Thai food with its vast array of flavors and textures.
And since I can’t find this cuisine locally, I often just create recipes with the same vibe.
Pho and Pad Thai are favorites of mine. I love the balance of sweet, salty, sour, bitter and umami, the five taste elements that build how we perceive flavor.
And I love the juxtaposition of textures which are so interesting. The two components combined make for a pleasing surprise to your palate.
This week I have included my recipe for Pad Thai noodle salad. Traditional Pad Thai is a stir-fried rice noodle dish with egg and often shrimp, chicken, or tofu along with chopped peanuts.
It is Thai comfort food and can be found by street vendors and in every Thailand home. I have combined some of the traditional components into a salad and like to serve it with roasted chicken.
As with all recipes I encourage you to put your spin on them and use ingredients you prefer, and of course season to your taste.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question, contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Pad Thai Noodle Salad with Chicken
Serves a crowd
INGREDIENTS
SALAD:
• 1 head of romaine lettuce, finely shredded
• 1 head of Napa cabbage, finely shredded
• 1 small bag of broccoli slaw
• 1 small bag of shredded carrots
• 1 large cucumber, julienned into matchsticks
• 1 large red pepper, julienned into matchsticks
• 1 bunch of green onions, thinly sliced
• 18 ounces pad Thai rice noodles
• 1/4 cup each cilantro and Thai basil, torn (optional)
• 1 rotisserie chicken, picked and shredded
• ¼ cup sesame seeds and 1 cup peanuts, finely chopped to top salad
DRESSING:
• 8 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
• 2 tablespoons soy sauce
• 2 tablespoons lime juice
• ½ cup rice vinegar
• 2 teaspoons sesame oil
• 1 teaspoon salt
• 1 teaspoon garlic chili paste
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• 1 tablespoon chopped fresh ginger
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 1/2 cup canola oil
PREPARATION
• Whisk together the dressing ingredients except oil. Slowly whisk in oil. Adjust seasonings to taste. If too thick, whisk in a little warm water. Set Aside.
• Cook rice noodles according to package directions. Cool.
• Toss together all salad ingredients. Optional additions are bean sprouts, snap peas and steamed edamame. Add dressing to coat to your preference and toss again. Serve topped with herbs, peanuts and sesame seeds.
Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.
