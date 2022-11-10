This week, I had a conversation with a friend about growing older. “Look at us,” she said. “This is as good as it gets, isn’t it?”
It took me a few seconds to respond, and I stammered, “But life has been good to us.” Since that chat, I have reflected on her statement, and to be honest, I have been quite analytical over my previous 79 years.
Yes, I am aged — it shows in my face, posture, failing hearing, slowed reflexes, and increased daily aches and pains. But there are benefits, you know, that I have gained as I have grown older. Solomon, the wisest man who ever lived, said in Proverbs 16:31, “Gray hair is a crown of splendor; it is attained by a righteous life.” The Hebrews believed that a long life conceptualized God’s blessings, making gray hair and longevity good.
When we were young, we gloried in our physical strength, agility and the feeling of being invincible. However, as time passes, we can rejoice in our years of experience and practical wisdom. So rather than think about life as a gradual decline, I choose to believe how my life improves each day. I am approaching my 80th birthday in just a few months, so what better time to focus on the benefits of aging?
Again, in Proverbs 20:29, we read, “The glory of young men is their strength, gray hair the splendor of the old.” Gray hair symbolizes maturity and wisdom. As you age, you attain a more comprehensive perspective that allows you to focus your energy on creating a better society for generations to come. You become less negative and can see the good while ignoring the bad.
So, as I age, I am gaining some things. In the Book of Job, Chapter 12, verse 12, we read: “Is not wisdom found among the aged? Does not long life bring understanding?” One commentary tells us that “men get their wisdom gradually and painfully by much experience during a long stretch of time so that it is not until they are ‘ancient’ that we can call them wise or credit them with ‘understanding.’“ Thus, long life is a school of understanding.
I no longer have to dash off to a job or attend school activities with my children; therefore, I now have more time for myself — more time to spend with God. He is my creator and cares for me. His love is so enduring he will care for me throughout my life and even through death. I can now spend all the time I desire talking to God in prayer and studying His Word. Isaiah 46:4 is pertinent here: “Even to your old age and gray hairs, I am he; I am he who will sustain you. I have made you, and I will carry you; I will sustain you, and I will rescue you.”
I realize that my value and worth have little to do with how I look or what I do in this world. As I have aged, I have a greater self-appreciation and acceptance. The freedom to be “me” comes with such contentment.
Solomon reminds us in Ecclesiastes 12:3, 7, to remember our Creator in our youth and “when the keepers of the house tremble, and the strong men stoop ... and the dust returns to the ground it came from, and the spirit returns to God who gave it.”
Indeed, I do not want to be a teenager again. Getting older is not always a laugh-a-minute. Over time we have many sorrows, including the loss of loved ones. In truth, I have had some days that I wondered whether I would rebound, but so far, I have been 100% successful in getting through bad days.
I may have lost some gracefulness in form or action; my gait may not be as graceful as in my youth. Nonetheless, I can continue exercising love, kindness, mercy and the disposition to serve or benefit others. To quote the Rev. Dr. Billy Graham: “When granted many years of life, growing old in age is natural, but growing old with grace is a choice.” I shall choose grace.
As Christians, we should take comfort in aging, knowing that we are nearer our Heavenly Father than ever. We must suffer without complaining if we have afflictions such as losing hearing or vision, severe arthritis, or other ailments. We must stay humble and filled with thanksgiving.
The Apostle Paul says this in Romans 5:3-5: “We also rejoice in our sufferings because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance character; and character, hope. And hope does not disappoint us because God has poured out his love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom he has given us.”
We must rest assured that whatever comes our way, God will use it for good in His time! Stay watchful and steadfast in your faith in Him.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.