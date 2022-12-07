Some seven hundred years before Jesus’ birth, Isaiah would prophesy the hope of the soon-coming King. Of course, many did not understand the nature of the King or His Father’s kingdom. Still, with years of hindsight, today we realize that the King of Kings and Lord of Lords foretold years ago is Jesus. God’s son incarnate.

In Isaiah 9:1-4 the prophet states there will be a time when Galilee of the Gentiles will be filled with glory. The people who walk in darkness will see a great light. God will enlarge the nation of Israel, and the people will rejoice like at the harvest, for He will break the yoke of their slavery and lift the heavy burden from their shoulders. God will break the oppressor’s rod.