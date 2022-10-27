...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Imagine traveling on foot for three days without finding water to drink. How desperate would you be by the third day?
What if, on the third day, you found water, but upon tasting it, you found it unfit to drink? What would be your reaction? Would you panic? Would you trust God to provide?
Truthfully, we would probably panic.
Typically, the human body will die without water after three or four days. So, journeying on foot for three days without water would be about the most the human body could take. Then if we found water, only to realize that it was undrinkable, we would probably begin to panic, thinking that life was about over.
This scenario happened to the children of Israel after they left Egypt. According to Exodus 15:22-27, they traveled on foot for three days, and when they found water, they discovered it was undrinkable. Exodus 15:25 tells us that God wanted to see if the people would trust Him or turn to their own devices.
Of course, the people turned to Moses and grumbled against him. According to Exodus 15:1-21, the people had just sung praises to God for His goodness to them. Still, as they faced life-threatening difficulties, they quickly forget their songs of praise and turned to grumble against their leader.
How many times do we do this same thing? God proves Himself faithful; then life becomes difficult. What do we do? So often we gripe, complain, and think, “How can God possibly save me this time?”
Moses was not discouraged by the people’s complaining. Moses sought God, and God showed Moses a tree and commanded him to throw the tree into the water.
As soon as the tree hit the water, the water turned from bitter to sweet, from undrinkable to drinkable. Then God reminded the people that if they do what is right in His eyes, heed all His commands, and keep all His decrees, He will protect and heal them.
Today, God can take the bitterness of our life and turn it into hope. God can take our mourning and turn it into laughter; our tears, He can turn into joy.
How, you ask? Like with Moses, God uses a tree. Calvary’s tree. See, some 2,000 years ago, Jesus took our sins upon Himself. Jesus carried our shame and bore our sickness — from the bitter waters of the sin curse, Jesus made living water.
Like Moses obeyed God by casting the tree into the waters, and the waters became pure, Jesus paid our sin debt on Calvary’s tree so we can taste living waters when we believe.
On this journey we call life, turn to the one who, through Calvary’s tree, can give you living water. Stop attempting to drink the unpalatable water of sin; ask Christ to be your Lord and Savior and enjoy the cool refreshing living water that only He can provide.
Jesus said in John 4:14 that anyone who drinks the water He gives would never thirst again. Jesus provides sweet living water to all who call on Him. Jesus also takes all our bitterness and turns it to hope. Jesus takes our mourning and turns it into laughter and takes our tears and turns them into joy.