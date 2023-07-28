In may last column we considered the 23rd Psalm. This beloved psalm of David is one we are familiar with. David was a great king, perhaps because he began life as a shepherd. Scripture refers to David as a man after God’s heart. Jesus said in John 10:11-18 that He is the Good Shepherd. Jesus also said in John 10:30-38 that He and the Father are one. So, when thinking of God and Jesus as our shepherd, the query that should quicken our heart is, “Do I trust the Good Shepherd?”

Let’s learn from David’s life as a shepherd, as he writes about God being his shepherd. David records that God is our Shepherd; and that we shall want for nothing. God, the Good Shepherd, makes His, the sheep, lie down in green pastures and leads us beside still waters. According to Psalm 23:1-4, the Shepherd restores our soul and leads us in paths of righteousness even though we walk daily through the valley of the shadow of death; we will fear no evil, for the Shepherd is with us; His rod and staff bring us comfort.

  