...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central, eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Nationwide, a conservative estimate suggests there are 100,000 homeless dogs roaming Ukraine. Like people, they are shell-shocked. Many are wounded, starving and dehydrated.
As the Russians are driven from areas they previously occupied, new atrocities are discovered. Three hundred dogs were found dead, locked in cages without food or water in a shelter outside of Kiev. Shelter workers were forced to leave and the Russian soldiers left the animals to die in their own excrement.
Somehow, 253 dogs managed to survive and were vetted, fed and restored to modest health. They have been relocated to shelters in neighboring countries, safe from war.
Southeast of Kyiv, Zaporozhye is home to the massive, nuclear power plant that has been in the news. It is also home to Give a Paw, Friend, Animal Rehabilitation Center, located in the city’s center.
Renewed attacks on the city instilled panic and forced people to flee. As they escaped, pets were left behind. Bombs fell. Stores were shuttered. Warehouses were locked. Kibble bags were emptied.
Originally serving 260 unwanted pets, Give a Paw, Friend now serves over 500 dogs, cats and even birds, and the calls are still coming in. Animals are surrendered by fleeing families and others are discovered in the rubble of bombed-out buildings. Some are healthy. Some are not.
Executive Director Irina Ivanova contacted Bulava.org for help. The all-volunteer organization was out of food. Typically, they go through three tons of food a month. With the recent influx of animals, that number has increased to five tons. That is 200 extra-large bags of kibble to be poured into a lot of bowls.
As important as food and water, human contact is also in great demand. Volunteers walk, pet, play and reassure frightened animals at their own peril. Not only do they bear the nips and scrapes of teeth and claws, but they are at risk of Russian attacks in the city center. Yet, they show up and show love to the animals.
The iconic silent-film actor Charlie Chaplin was an ardent animal lover. He claimed “he who feeds a hungry animal, feeds his own soul.” Bulava.org responded with a $600 donation that will provide a month’s worth of food. That’s a lot of soul.
http://day-lapu-drug.zp.ua/ is the website for Give a Paw, Friend. It is in Ukrainian but if you right-click, you can translate the website into English. If you dare. Keep tissues handy. You will cry.
Bulava.org is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to the people of Ukraine. Please consider a soulful gift to this “small but mighty” organization.