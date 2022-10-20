Nationwide, a conservative estimate suggests there are 100,000 homeless dogs roaming Ukraine. Like people, they are shell-shocked. Many are wounded, starving and dehydrated.

As the Russians are driven from areas they previously occupied, new atrocities are discovered. Three hundred dogs were found dead, locked in cages without food or water in a shelter outside of Kiev. Shelter workers were forced to leave and the Russian soldiers left the animals to die in their own excrement.