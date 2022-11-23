First Thanksgiving

This painting by Jennie Augusta Brownscombe, “Thanksgiving at Plymouth,” in 1925 depicts the traditional view of the first Thanksgiving in North America. The painting hangs in the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Thanksgiving is now upon us! Spending time with family and friends, and all the fixings are ready for the centerpiece dish of a semi-flightless bird! Between passing the mashed potatoes, arguing with that uncle with interesting world views, and getting ready to watch the Thanksgiving football game, it is easy to forget the importance of the history behind the dishes.

While the occasion has been mythologized into popular culture and often pointed to as a coming together of European settlers and Native Americans, the truth behind it is far more complicated.

Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.