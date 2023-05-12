In your adolescent and teenage years, you think nothing of the passage of time except these milestones: becoming a teen, getting a driver’s license at 16, or becoming “legal” at 21. From there, you are so busy making a living and making a life that little consideration is given to time. Along the way, you may develop some hobbies and build friendships. Suddenly, retirement is within your sights.

God’s Word encourages us to use our time wisely. He knows of the many distractions that can get in our way of serving Him. The Apostle John said in 1 John 2:17, “The world and its desires pass away, but the man who does the will of God lives forever.” It is so easy to become greedy and indulgent in the pleasures of this world. However, living by His word secures us an everlasting home.