In your adolescent and teenage years, you think nothing of the passage of time except these milestones: becoming a teen, getting a driver’s license at 16, or becoming “legal” at 21. From there, you are so busy making a living and making a life that little consideration is given to time. Along the way, you may develop some hobbies and build friendships. Suddenly, retirement is within your sights.
God’s Word encourages us to use our time wisely. He knows of the many distractions that can get in our way of serving Him. The Apostle John said in 1 John 2:17, “The world and its desires pass away, but the man who does the will of God lives forever.” It is so easy to become greedy and indulgent in the pleasures of this world. However, living by His word secures us an everlasting home.
Read the Book of Ecclesiastes to discover Solomon’s pursuit of happiness and his dramatic conclusions. The material things of life only left him empty with longing. King Solomon gave us some general observations about time. In chapter 3:1-8, Solomon says, “There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under heaven: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance, a time to scatter stones and a time to gather them, a time to embrace and a time to refrain, a time to search and a time to give up, a time to keep and a time to throw away, a time to tear and a time to mend, a time to be silent and a time to speak, a time to love and a time to hate, a time for war and a time for peace.”
Timing is crucial. All the experiences listed above are appropriate at certain times. We must learn to accept and appreciate God’s perfect timing — His timing, not ours. There we will find peace. We are not to hate evil people, only their actions and behaviors. We also must hate sin in our lives and take corrective action.
Ecclesiastes 3:11 NIV says, “He has made everything beautiful in its time. He has also set eternity in the hearts of men, yet they cannot fathom what God has done from beginning to end.” And to quote Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” God does not promise that we will not have pain, suffering, or hardships, but He does promise to see us through to a glorious conclusion.
You probably have seen the depiction of a winged hourglass symbolic of “time flies.” Well, that is precisely what happens when one retires. Before you know it, you will be in your 70s, 80s, and even 90s. We are warned, though, in Proverbs 27:1, “Do not boast about tomorrow, for you do not know what a day may bring forth.”
Remember Jesus telling the parable of the rich fool? The rich man said in Luke 12:18-20: “This is what I’ll do. I will tear down my barns and build bigger ones, and there I will store all my grain and my goods. And I’ll say to myself, ‘You have plenty of good things laid up for many years. Take life easy; eat, drink, and be merry.’ But God said to him, ‘You fool! This very night your life will be demanded from you. Then who will get what you have prepared for yourself.’ This is how it will be with anyone who stores up things for himself but is not rich toward God.”
Planning for retirement is wise, but neglecting life after death is disastrous. Whatever riches we may accumulate on earth should be used to help others. Sharing with others is something of a novelty these days. As sand flows through an hourglass, so do our days slip by. We must take every opportunity to aid others. The upper reservoir of my hourglass may be nearing empty, but only God knows the timing. Time waits for no one.
Mark recorded Jesus’ words in Mark 13:32-33 about the importance of remaining watchful: “No one knows about that day or hour, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. Be on guard! Be alert! You do not know when that time will come.” The emphasis here is on preparation for eternal life.
The sands of time will run out for every human life. I want my life to count, to be effective and productive toward God’s eternal plan. Here’s some wisdom from Moses in Psalm 90-12: “So teach us to number our days, that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.”
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.