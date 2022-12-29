Maybe you are like me. You have lost dear friends and family this year, and their absence is always difficult to process and accept. My grandmother has been gone for over 10 years; yet, there are still days I go to the phone thinking I can call her. There is always an absence. Still, part of her lives on in me.

Several years back, I learned that my dear friend, Jim, had passed. I sang with Jim for many years when I traveled with a quartet. It is hard not to get to know someone well when you spend much time roaming the highways on a 40-foot bus.