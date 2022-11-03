Early in his reign as king, Solomon was portrayed as somewhat bloodthirsty. He could not be satisfied with the firmness of his establishment until those who had opposed him for the throne were dead or in exile.

So one by one, his rivals disappeared. First Adonijah, Abiathar and Joab, then Shimei. According to 1 Kings 2:46, “Then the king gave the order to Benaiah, son of Jehoiada, and he went out and struck Shimei down and killed him. The kingdom was now firmly established in Solomon’s hands.”