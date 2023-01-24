In Matthew’s gospel, Jesus reminds us to store up treasure in heaven, where moths and rust cannot destroy, and thieves cannot break in and steal. Matthew 6:19-21 reminds us that where you keep your treasure, there also will be the desires of your heart.

Another way we could look at this: sow heavenly seed. These treasures we store are like seeds that earn dividends in our heavenly account. Think about this: the born-again believer can now invest in the eternal life to come. We often say, “I brought nothing into this world, and I will take nothing out.” While some of this statement is valid, Scripture teaches that we can invest in our eternal life now — sowing heavenly seeds.