As Christians, we are called to support missions and missionaries. There are many ways we can provide support. We can give financially, we can give physical resources, we can pray, and we can send cards of encouragement and support. Regardless of how we provide, the important thing is that we give. So why is supporting missions so vital?
First, supporting missions is biblical. Jesus commands us in Matthew 28:19-20 to go into the whole world and preach the gospel to all people and make them disciples of the One True God. A primary motivation for missions is obedience to God’s command. Likewise, supporting missions is an obedient act.
You may be limited physically from being able to go into all the world. Still, you can support all who are capable with prayer, supplies and finances. Through your support, you, too, become a valuable part of God’s command to go into the world. Missions are the biblical model of expanding the kingdom. By helping missionaries, we help spread the good news to the whole world.
A second reason for supporting missions is that this demonstrates our faithfulness to God. The Apostle John says in 3 John 1:5-8 we are faithful to God when we care for the traveling teachers who pass through, even though they are strangers to us. We should support them so that we can be their partners as they teach the truth. Missionaries cannot fulfill their work without our support; through our help, we become part of God’s global plan.
The third reason we should support missions is this: mission work is essential. Paul says in Romans 10:17 that faith comes from hearing the Good News about Christ. Paul also asked, how will unbelievers call on God? How are they to believe in Him if they have never heard of Him? How, he asks in Romans 10:14-15), are they to hear without someone preaching? The Holy Spirit emphasized a fundamental truth through Paul: the unbelieving world does not hear the good news unless someone proclaims the gospel.
A fourth reason to support missions is that we become part of the work. When Paul received the support from the church of Philippi in Philippians 4:16-17, he thanked them, saying it is not that I desire a gift; instead, I desire fruit that may abound to your account. This same God Who takes care of me, Paul continues in verse 19, will supply all your needs from His riches in glory by Christ Jesus.
While we should never support missionaries expecting to get something back, Paul knew God would reward people for their support. We should support missions and missionaries because we believe in the significance and urgency of the gospel.
I could give you more reasons why supporting missions and missionaries is crucial. Still, I believe these four are key to our grasping the urgent value of providing aid: supporting missions and missionaries is biblical; supporting missions and missionaries displays our faithfulness to God; mission work is essential if we expect to see others come into a restored relationship with the heavenly Father, through Jesus, His dear Son; and finally, when we support missions and missionaries we become part of the work, and we get to share in the reward and ultimately, through our support, we too become part of God’s global plan.