...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 knots and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Column: Words are seeds we sow the most: Spread them wisely
Sometimes in Christianity when we think about sowing seed, the first thing that comes to mind is money. Money can be seed, but it is not the only seed. As Christians, we can sow all kinds of spiritual seed.
Our words are the seed we sow the most. The Scripture reminds us in Proverbs 18:21 that the power of life and death are in our words, and all who love it will eat its fruit. Let us think practically: one cannot eat fruit without planting a seed. We often fail to realize that we plant seed with our words every day.
I had a very dear friend who was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The doctor gave him weeks to live and told him to get all his affairs in order. Well, the man remembered the Scripture in Proverbs 17:22 about a merry heart doing good like a medicine, so he began laughing more, changed his diet, and started saying, as we’re reminded to in Psalm 118:17, “I shall not die, but live, and declare the works of the Lord.”
The Scriptures remind us in Romans 10:17 that faith comes by hearing God’s Word. This dear man spoke Psalm 118:17 into his life daily and went on to live 12 additional years. When he did die, he died living to a ripe old age, seeing his great-grandchildren’s births. His words were seeds.
I wonder how often we sow death seeds to our dreams by speaking words that hinder them. In the natural world, if you plant a field of weeds, you will harvest a field of weeds. If there were good seeds with the weeds, the weeds would choke out all other growth. It is the same in our spiritual life; we can choke out a good harvest with negatively sown words.
It is not just our life into which we can sow negative words. We can also sow negative words into others’ lives and plant seeds that produce an unwanted harvest. We must be careful and choose words that encourage, build up and bless.
Spiritual seed can be words, actions or motives. Good seed will produce a crop. (See Galatians 6:7). The Scriptures in 2 Corinthians 9:6 say that people who sow sparingly will reap sparingly. People who sow generously will reap generously. I’m convinced this has nothing to do with the seed size but the spirit in which it is sown. Remember, God loves a cheerful giver (2 Corinthians 9:7), and even the widow’s mites were noticed by Jesus (Mark 12:41-44). Thinking of our words as seed, may we be people who generously sow kind words, edifying words, and life-giving words into not just our own life but also into the lives of others.
Also consider that we reap an abundance from the amount we sow. Jesus speaks in Matthew 13:8 of a seed bringing forth a 100, 60, or thirtyfold harvest. One wheat seed produces a whole head of grain. Likewise, one minor negativity can create a frenzy of negativity and errors. Sow the wind, reap a whirlwind, as Hosea 8:7 states. On the other hand, one kind word can produce abundant blessings for life.
I pray that we sow cheerfully and generously into others’ lives. I pray we sow only the most edifying God-honoring words.