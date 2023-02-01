Sometimes in Christianity when we think about sowing seed, the first thing that comes to mind is money. Money can be seed, but it is not the only seed. As Christians, we can sow all kinds of spiritual seed.

Our words are the seed we sow the most. The Scripture reminds us in Proverbs 18:21 that the power of life and death are in our words, and all who love it will eat its fruit. Let us think practically: one cannot eat fruit without planting a seed. We often fail to realize that we plant seed with our words every day.