...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO
10 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
This life is only the preparation for life ever after, a preparation for life for eternity from Genesis to Revelation. The Bible teaches this in the Old Testament. Jesus teaches it in the New Testament. The apostles teach this.
There are countless versions of the Holy Bible; a verse in one might differ from a verse in another. Even so, they all follow a standard structure. Some verses in the King James Version of the Bible are omitted in the New International Version.
The author of Job poses this question in Job 14:14 NIV: “If a man dies, will he live again? All the days of my hard service, I will wait for my renewal to come.” How great is Job’s hope. Keep in mind this was before Christ conquered death. When we endure suffering, we have an advantage over Job. We know that the dead will rise, just as our Savior rose from the dead.
Solomon said in Ecclesiastes 3:12 NIV: “There is a time for everything and a season for every activity under heaven: a time to be born and a time to die.” God has a plan for our destiny that goes beyond life and death. We need wisdom; we need the words of God to give us hope that goes beyond death.
We must believe that Christ is alive for there to be hope in this world. Conversely, without Him, there is no hope. Now, the Four Gospels give conflicting accounts of the discovery of the empty tomb on that first Easter morning. As with all eyewitness accounts, if more than one is present, it is a rarity for the reports to match identically. Nonetheless, the key elements are recorded in each of the Gospels. The women named are Mary Magdalene; Mary, the mother of Jesus; and Mary, the mother of James and Joseph, Salome and Joanna. This group would account for the women mentioned by all four authors.
The Bible teaches us that we have a body, and inside that body lives the part of us that will go on to live forever in eternity. Think about that! Our bodies will go to the grave, but our intelligence, mind and souls will live forever.
Yes, there is life after death! According to Jesus, we will spend time without end in one of two places — heaven or hell. If you have read your Bible with purpose, you know that Christ spoke much more about hell than heaven.
We are all very familiar with Jesus’ well-known Sermon on the Mount in Matthew 5-7 in which He gives us the Beatitudes and the Lord’s Prayer. The focus of this sermon was how to live a life pleasing to God. Jesus said in Matthew 5:29-30, “If your right eye causes you to sin, gouge it out and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one part of your body than for your whole body to be thrown into hell. And if your right-hand causes you to sin, cut it off and throw it away. It is better for you to lose one part of your body than for your whole body to go into hell.”
Heaven and hell are not figments of our imagination. They are real! Our heavenly Father created heaven, and God created hell for the punishment of the devil and his angels, not as a place for human beings to suffer. Matthew 25:41 reminds us, “Then he will say to those on his left, ‘Depart from me, you who are cursed, into the eternal fire prepared for the devil and his angels.’”
There is no in-between — you are either right or wrong, good or bad. You can’t be lukewarm about it. Revelation 3:15-16 reminds us, “I know your deeds, that you are neither cold nor hot. I wish you were either one or the other! So, because you are lukewarm — neither hot nor cold — I am about to spit you out of my mouth.” Do not let this world’s material things outweigh God’s unseen and eternal gifts.
We are great at preparing for the heat of summer or the cold of winter, readying for that dreaded hurricane, drought or monsoon. The time is now for us to set our sights on life ever after. God does not send us to hell; instead, we go by our own free choice — just as we go to heaven.
You are born; you live; and you die. Is that all there is to it? Absolutely not. Salvation is there to be received. Assuredly, I want my name to be recorded in the Lamb’s Book of Life so that I may live eternally with my Savior. The choice is mine. And the choice is yours.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.