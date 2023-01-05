“The steps of a man are established by the Lord, and He delights in his way. When he falls, he will not be hurled headlong, because the Lord is the One who holds his hand.” — Psalm 37:23-24

2022 is over and 2023 is here. As we stand at the beginning of a new year it is a good time to reflect on the year that is ending and look forward to the year that is soon to begin.

Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.