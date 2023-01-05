“The steps of a man are established by the Lord, and He delights in his way. When he falls, he will not be hurled headlong, because the Lord is the One who holds his hand.” — Psalm 37:23-24
2022 is over and 2023 is here. As we stand at the beginning of a new year it is a good time to reflect on the year that is ending and look forward to the year that is soon to begin.
This is also a good time for Christians to take inventory of their walk with the Lord. We should take a very close look at where we are in our relationship with Him. We need to examine ourselves and see where we have been, where we are, and where the Lord wants us to be.
All of us wonder what the new year will bring. Will it be a good year or a bad year for us?
It is quite likely that next year will be a lot like this year for most people. You will have good days and bad days. You will be sick for a while and you will be healthy for much of the time. Some of your prayers will be answered and some of them will not be answered. Some of your plans will come to fruition while others will be undone. Some of your friends will be there when you need them and some may fail you when you need them the most.
In many ways life will be the same next year because we all face many of the same challenges in our walk with the Lord. But remember this: God is in control.
And when you fall you will not be destroyed.
I can still remember when my children just began taking their first little wobbly steps. Their little hand would grab hold of my finger to steady themselves. That worked fine until they stumbled and let go of my finger. But when my large hand would take hold of their tiny hand, they were safe no matter what happened because my hand would hold them up. They might stumble but they did not fall because I held their hand.
One particular word in our text stands out in my mind. It is the word “When” in verse 24. Note that it does not say “If he falls.” There is a big difference between “when” and “if.”
David understood that all believers at times will fall. We stumble, we lose our way, we struggle, and sometimes we trip and fall on our journey. No one is perfect. It is what happens when we fall that makes the difference.
“Falls” happen for many reasons. It might be because of the loss of a job, a health problem, the breakup of a marriage or a personal crisis. It could be due to a moral sin or a series of foolish choices that led you in a wrong direction so that you hurt your walk with God and even hurt those around you.
The Bible shows how easily how this can happen even to the best of people. By faith Abraham left Ur of the Chaldees and followed God’s call to the Promised Land. When he got there he lied about his wife Sarah twice! Before Moses led the children of Israel out of Egypt, he killed an Egyptian and tried to cover up the evidence. David, a man after God’s own heart, committed adultery with Bathsheba and had her husband murdered in an attempt to cover his sin.
These stories teach us that even godly people can make some very wrong choices, and suffer greatly as a result. No one is beyond the reach of temptation. 1 Peter 5:8 reminds us that Satan roams the world like a mighty lion looking for overconfident Christians he can devour.
In 2023 God will not put you in an unbearable situation. But He may allow a situation that seems unbearable so that you will place your complete trust and faith in Him. He does not give you His strength in advance but only when you need it.
Be encouraged. The future rests in the good hands of a God who loves you more than you can imagine. You may stumble but you won’t completely fall. That’s God’s promise to you.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian church pastor. He can be reached at epreach@aol.com.