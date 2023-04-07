...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO 11 PM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 5 PM Saturday to 11 PM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Spring is in full swing, and here at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we are busy with new programming and books for everyone!
This month we are introducing our new Young Adult Book Club, which will be led by Sara Durbin. Open to youth ages 11-18, participants will explore some of the favorites of young adult literature. This month we will read “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins. Sign up at the front desk if you are interested.
For our adult learners, we will also host a computer glass on using Google Drive. Following up on the January gmail class, attendees will explore creating documents, spreadsheets, forms, PDFs, and similar document functions in a readily sharable format where everything is instantly saved in real time.
Check out some of the other programs we have scheduled for April below:
• Story Time with Lee Lolkema, April 12, 19 and 26 at 11 a.m. for children up to age 5
• Friends of the Library Book Club, Thursday, April 13, at noon
• “Dungeons and Dragons”: Adult session for ages 18 and older with Joy Wagner, Thursday, April 13, at 5 p.m.
• Young Adult Book Club for ages 11-18 with Sara Durbin, Monday, April 17, at 5 p.m.
• DIY Craft for Spring: Cricut Workshop for all ages with Linda Oiler, Tuesday, April 18, at 5 p.m.
• CPU Class: Google Drive for all ages, Tuesday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m.
Visit us or call the front desk at 252-482-4112 for more details on any programs listed for this month.
Check out some of our new arrivals below! Have a great week, and we hope to see you at the Library!
Adult biction:
“I Will Find You” by Harlan Coben
“Let Me Lie” by Clare Mackintosh
“The Escape Room” by Megan Goldin
Large print books:
“The Cliff’s Edge” by Charles Todd
“Death of a Traitor” by M.C. Beaton
Non-fiction:
“Flight of Passage” by Rinker Buck
“Raven Rock” by Garrett M. Graff
“Myth America” edited by Kevin M. Kruse and Julian E. Zelizer
“Occupational Outlook Handbook: 2021-2031 Edition” by the U.S. Department of Labor
YA fiction/non-fiction:
“The Davenports” by Krystal Marquis
“The Screaming Staircase” by Jonathan Stroud
“The Whispering Skull” by Jonathan Stroud
“The Creeping Shadow” by Jonathan Stroud
“The Empty Grave” by Jonathan Stroud
Juvenile fiction:
“Freewater” by Amina Luqman-Dawson
Juvenile non-fiction:
“The Big Book of Super Mario” by Triumph Books
Juvenile easy fiction:
“Pups on a Roll!” by Maggie Fischer
Audiobooks:
“Collateral Damage” by J.A. Jance
“Kingdom Men Rising” by Tony Evans
“Storm Watch” by C.J. Box
DVD films/TV shows:
“Violent Night”
“Violent Night” (Blu-Ray)
“Joe Pickett: Season One”
“Reacher: Season One”
“West World: Season Three”
“West World: Season Four”
Jared Jacavone is librarian at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library.