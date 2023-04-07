Spring is in full swing, and here at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, we are busy with new programming and books for everyone!

This month we are introducing our new Young Adult Book Club, which will be led by Sara Durbin. Open to youth ages 11-18, participants will explore some of the favorites of young adult literature. This month we will read “The Hunger Games” by Suzanne Collins. Sign up at the front desk if you are interested.