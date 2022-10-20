...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 to 35 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central, eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
In Matthew 16:24-27, Jesus tells us, if you want to be My faithful follower, you must give up your way, take up your cross, and follow Me. Hanging on to your life will cause you to lose it, but if you give up your life, for My sake, you will save it.
When I think of Jesus’ words, several things strike me in Jesus’ statement, and I better understand what makes a faithful follower.
First, the faithful follower must have a healthy Biblical knowledge. Not merely insight into the Bible, Jesus, and God; they must have a relationship with Jesus. A faithful follower is no stranger to Jesus and knows Jesus’ commands about taking up their cross.
In John 3:5, Jesus says no one enters the Kingdom without being born of the Spirit. A faithful follower is genuinely born again. 2 Corinthians 5:17 reads that anyone who belongs to Christ becomes a new person. Daily, the faithful follower walks with Jesus, grows by learning about Him, learns to surrender everything to Him, and lives in submission to Him.
Second, a faithful follower has a divine call. If you are indeed a born-again believer, you are called by God. Think of a calling as an invitation or royal summons to leave what you are doing to serve others. A calling almost always involves feelings of inadequacy because God wants to move you out of your comfort zone. Jesus did say in Matthew 16:24-27, if you give up your life for My sake, you will save it.
Additionally, your calling almost always involves your talents, abilities and life experiences. Your calling is an inner leading from God that agrees with Scripture.
In Mark 16:15, Jesus commands all believers to go into the world and proclaim the Good News. Scripture clearly emphasizes a fundamental truth: how will people hear unless someone proclaims? One biblical model of expanding the Kingdom, according to Romans 10:14-17, is by our spreading the Good News.
A third thing that strikes me from Jesus’ words: a faithful follower has intentional, purposeful, consecrated motives. Jesus’ whole motivation is intentional, purposeful, and consecrated. Consecrated in its most basic form can mean “set apart.”
If one looks at the other leaders of Jesus’ day, their motives were about following Moses’ law. Jesus’ motives are about bringing light and life to all. Jesus’ ministry was set apart. Like Jesus, the faithful follower’s motivation is to bring God’s will and glory, point others to Jesus (Luke 19:10; Ephesians 4:12), and have the best intentions for the church and humanity (Acts 10:28).
The final thing that strikes me: a faithful follower leads by example. In Matthew 16:24-27, Jesus was not merely suggesting we take up our cross; Jesus gave Himself, the sacrifice on the cross. Jesus led by example.
When we lead by example, we lead, not drive (Isaiah 40:11); we feed, not destroy (Jeremiah 23:1-4). We practice what we preach because we understand that we reflect Jesus, Who is The Light of the world, and like a city on a hilltop, we are not hidden (Matthew 5:14).
What makes a faithful follower? While not exhaustive, detailed are four thoughts: solid Biblical knowledge, a divine call, intentional, purposeful, consecrated motives, and leading by example.