I recently heard a top-shelf preacher say he’s never listened to a sermon on Luke. Luke is an essential member of the New Testament writers and brings several unique things that no other writer offers.

Without him, we don’t have the story of Jesus’ birth, the Prodigal, the Good Samaritan or the church’s early years in the book of Acts.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.