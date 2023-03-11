...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
God does not exert His power over our free will. I’m not sure I have a clear understanding of that. I have no explanation for the world’s pain and suffering. Our “free will” does not control hurricanes, tornados, flooding or tsunamis. Our free will does not affect earthquakes either. So, why does God allow these things to happen? He could intervene, you know, should He choose.
God’s purpose is to change our hearts, not our minds. We lament over physical and mental pain and suffering — God’s children, young and old, experience some bumps in the road, whether major or minor. In the valleys is where we learn and grow. Sin is not only breaking God’s rules but a rebellion against Him. It can be stated like this: faith equals trust in God, and unbelief equals mistrust of God.
It is so easy to mistrust (not believe) in God; it is an effortless act. Trusting and believing, however, is a work in progress. It is something we actively do. Jesus said in Mark 8:34: “If anyone would come after me, he must deny himself and take up his cross and follow me.” The Romans knew what taking up the cross meant. Death on a cross was a form of execution Rome reserved for dangerous criminals. A prisoner carried his own cross to the place of execution, signifying submission to Rome’s power.
Jesus used the cross to illustrate the requirements of His followers. He wasn’t saying we should seek pain necessarily, but rather the effort needed to follow Him moment by moment and day by day. And it is not to say that Jesus is against pleasure; he just wants us to follow Him rather than lead a life of sin and self-satisfaction.
Don’t forget that God gave us free will, the ability to choose between different possible courses of action unimpeded. It is the responsibility, moral or otherwise, of humankind. We must understand that free will make evil possible just as it does any love, goodness, or joy worth having. God didn’t create man as automated creatures like robots or machines.
There is an old hymn that comes to mind from my early years. You don’t hear it much anymore, as most contemporary churches are hooked on modern praise music. The lyrics to this old hymn are a sermon in and of itself.
“Yield not to temptation, for yielding is sin; Each vict’ry will help you some other to win; Fight manfully onward, dark passions subdue; Look ever to Jesus, He’ll carry you through. Shun evil companions, bad language disdain, God’s name hold in rev’rence, nor take it in vain; Be thoughtful and earnest, kindhearted and true; Look ever to Jesus, He’ll carry you through. To him that o’ercometh, God giveth a crown, Through faith, we will conquer, though often cast down; He who is our Savior, our strength will renew; Look ever to Jesus, He’ll carry you through.”
The lyrics to that hymn must have been inspired by 1 Corinthians 10:13: “No temptation has seized you except what is common to man. And God is faithful; he will not let you be tempted beyond what you can bear. But when you are tempted, he will also provide a way out so that you can stand up under it.”
Saint Paul gave strong encouragement to the Corinthians about temptation. Wrong desires and temptations happen to everyone, so don’t feel alone in this. God helps us resist temptations by giving us discernment over those with whom we have contact.
You, my brothers, were called to be free. But do not use your freedom to indulge the sinful nature; rather, serve one another in love. The entire law is summed up in a single command at Galatians 5:13: “Love your neighbor as yourself.’ If you keep on biting and devouring each other, watch out, or you will be destroyed by each other.”
The point is that if you are motivated by love toward others, you become less critical of their shortcomings. When you get to the point you cannot see the good in someone, take the time to analyze your thought processes. Indeed, you can find some good in everyone you know — if you can’t, then go to that person in love rather than with gossip. I assure you, you will be rewarded.
God’s message to the modern world can be found at Revelation 3:20-22: “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with him, and he with me. To him who overcomes, I will give the right to sit with me on my throne, just as I overcame and sat down with my Father on his throne. He who has an ear, let him hear what the Spirit says to the churches.”
In the tobacco fields of long ago, on hot and sweltery days when we were housing tobacco, across the fields, you might hear someone yell, “Tighten up!” which could mean focusing on the job at hand, persevering, or increasing your speed. So I say to you, “Tighten up” your walk with our Savior to assure you a place in eternity.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.