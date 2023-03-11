You know what torque is, right? In its simplest definition, it is a twisting force that tends to cause rotation in mechanics and physics. To simplify it even further, many day-to-day activities involve the use of torque. You apply torque when using a wrench to fasten a nut and bolt or loosen a jar’s lid.

God does not exert His power over our free will. I’m not sure I have a clear understanding of that. I have no explanation for the world’s pain and suffering. Our “free will” does not control hurricanes, tornados, flooding or tsunamis. Our free will does not affect earthquakes either. So, why does God allow these things to happen? He could intervene, you know, should He choose.