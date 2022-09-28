What is common sense? Common sense is sound practical judgment that’s independent of specialized knowledge, training, and average native intelligence.
Can common sense be taught? No, common sense is a trait that everyone needs. However, it is different for each person. There are various degrees of common sense in each person’s personality.
A degree of common sense is unique when dealing with the responsibilities associated with the law enforcement profession.
I began my law enforcement career in the mid-1960s. At the time, most of us had only a high school education and had served in the military. While serving in the military, we were exposed to and learned from real leaders. Our academics were strenuous, involving many subjects. Most important were the laws that we were to enforce.
One of the most significant topics was the application of common sense. Common sense is a part of a person’s character and overall personality makeup. Unfortunately, the traits of common sense and natural leadership skills cannot be taught then or today at any police academy or college.
Personality and strengths are who a person is. Not everyone can be a leader or function in professions that are not consistent with who they are. That is true today because college degrees cannot replace basic common sense and the ability to reason and make quick decisions which are a must to succeed in law enforcement.
Law enforcement is a career that requires a person to be assertive while relying on common sense when dealing with the many challenges of the profession. Much is at stake in every issue that a law enforcement officer or supervisor faces. New officers assigned to patrol are the first to arrive at crime scenes, domestic disputes, and all other forms of violence. They must take charge and display leadership skills and common sense to restore peace and protect life, limb and property.
As a lifelong law enforcement professional, I look at the leadership qualities of the candidates being hired as law enforcement officers or promoted into leadership positions, including chief of police. Today, people are being hired based on college degrees. They have been placed into specialty positions only for these reasons.
One example is criminal polygraph examiner. There was a time when only proven criminal investigators with successful careers in interrogations were assigned to the job of polygraph examiner. Now you have to have a college degree to be an examiner.
A polygraph examiner once told me that an inconclusive polygraph examination was a failure on the examiner’s part. The polygraph is only a tool for the examiner, and their examinations should either clear a suspect or result in their confession.
The reliance on a college degree when hiring polygraph examiners has resulted in more inconclusive polygraph examinations and a failure to accomplish the purpose of the polygraph.
Leadership is a personal strength and it requires common sense. Having formal education does not automatically make someone a leader.
There are numerous courses one can take to learn leadership skills, but either someone has the natural abilities for it or they do not. Not everyone, despite their formal educational training, is suited to be a leader. They do not have the personal strength of common sense or leadership skills to be successful.
One example I remember so well was someone I served with in the Navy. He was a chief boatswain’s mate (E-7). Chief Ross was known to have taken high school classes and never graduated. Yet, his sailors would follow him to the moon and back.
Recently, I have queried retirees from the Fairfax County Police Department, where I retired after 35 years, as to why officers are leaving, and no one is applying to replace them. Others have told me the same is happening at other departments. They say the lack of leadership, common sense and decision-making are some of the causes. Unfortunately, college degrees do not answer these recognized problems in law enforcement today.
Abraham Lincoln once said: “I can promote a colonel to the rank of general, but that won’t make him a leader. Leaders create themselves.” That all starts with basic common sense.