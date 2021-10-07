“All the world’s a stage. And all the men and women merely players.
They have their exits and their entrances,
And one man in his time plays many parts …”
So says, famously, the relatively minor character Jacques in the second act of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”
This comedy is a celebration of the bard’s fondness for secret identities, unrequited desire, and love frustrated but, of course, love triumphant in the end.
And there is always an Eeyore character like Jacques who utters some despondent sayings like above, that turn into quotable quotes. Stuff like this is probably wiser, and more realistic, than the “happily ever after” multiple marriages that capstone the final act.
Still, Jacques observes a deep relationship between theater and real life.
A good play is a symbol of life. Through the art of the playwright, the performance of the actors, and the close attention and emotional participation of the audience, a play can express in a few scenes the greatest longings and fears, disappointments and triumphs of the human heart.
The theater is also a powerful force of cohesion and aspiration for a community. I’m not taking anything away from high school plays and church pageants, but a town really ought to have good theater at its heart.
Think of the possibilities. We have history galore in this area that intimately involves some of our own ancestors — a history that can be scripted and played out on stage. Over in Manteo, this is done in a big way in the beautiful production of “The Lost Colony.” I know it’s a great tourist attraction, but it remains rooted in the mystic soil of local memory. Paul Green’s lovely script is poetic and haunting, and the experience remains with you long after the standing ovation.
We do not need to go so large and grand, but we have our own stories, and they’re more than pretty good.
But history is not the only source of theater. There are the great and classic plays that already exist. I can easily imagine doing Thornton Wilder’s “Our Town” (which is a contemporary of “The Lost Colony.”) “Arsenic and Old Lace,” by Joseph Kesselring, would be an uproarious how-to on money-raising. Do you remember Jimmy Stewart playing the comic and unworldly gent in “Harvey” (by Mary Chase)? I know, from personal experience, that this play is very very do-able.
I haven’t even touched on musicals. But “Carousel” (Rodgers and Hammerstein) is within community theater reach. I’d love to see “42nd Street” here, but that might be a little much.
In Edenton, there is already the holiday favorite, “A Christmas Carol.” I know some of the actors, even Scrooge. There have been scores of historic reenactments in our historic town. So we are already accustomed to the custom of theater.
This past Saturday night, a murder mystery play was performed at the Barker House’s “Penelope’s Prohibition Party.” It was something of a dark comedy — well, maybe not so dark, as it was heaped with large doses of P G Wodehouse, film noir, and a dash of “Midsummer Night’s Dream.” The murder victim was Edgar Fitzpatrick, who took it upon himself to solve his own murder as the “Dead Detective” (performed by Russell Corker). His putative sweetheart was Edith the femme fatale (played by Tanya Varian), who ran quickly into the arms of Ernest Reynolds, a rich Broadway producer (Paul Hicks).
A well-known mystery writer, Elizabeth Chambers (Annette Wright), just could not accept the possibility of a dead detective solving his own mystery. The nightclub (and speakeasy) chanteuse, Ellie Mae West (Betsy Hicks), mistook Edgar’s gaping murder wound for a very convincing costume. And the famous New York fashion designer, Emma Bombeck (Elizabeth Chambers), was more than a little miffed by the confusion of it all.
Beginning and ending the play, and keeping the whole thing on pace, was Puck the Newsboy, performed by Wesley Varian.
It seems to me that our town can play well, and probably has a real heart for ongoing community theater.
Wouldn’t it be grand to hear and see lines like these somewhere here, on stage?
“Miss Kelly, perhaps you’d like this flower. I seem to have misplaced my buttonhole,” said the inimitable Ellwood P Dowd in “Harvey.”
And then: “Miss Kelly, you know, when you wear my flower you make it beautiful.”
Just lovely.
The show will go on in Edenton. The show must go on.