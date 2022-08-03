It wasn’t until 1990 that the Raleigh-to-Wilmington branch of Interstate 40 was completed. Until then, U.S. 421 was the most direct route if you wanted to vacation at Carolina Beach.

I lived about a mile down a state road that branched off this main thoroughfare. It was July 1972, and on this particular day, I was pruning the rose garden in my side yard when an unknown sedan turned into my driveway. An elderly lady exited the passenger door, approached me, and asked for directions to Wilmington.