It wasn’t until 1990 that the Raleigh-to-Wilmington branch of Interstate 40 was completed. Until then, U.S. 421 was the most direct route if you wanted to vacation at Carolina Beach.
I lived about a mile down a state road that branched off this main thoroughfare. It was July 1972, and on this particular day, I was pruning the rose garden in my side yard when an unknown sedan turned into my driveway. An elderly lady exited the passenger door, approached me, and asked for directions to Wilmington.
I will be as brief as possible to shorten a very long story that began that morning around 9 a.m. and didn’t end until 1 a.m. As I talked to this lady, the vehicle she was riding in drove away. We watched her husband go puttering by as she desperately tried to flag him down again and again. He was never speeding; instead, he was driving very carefully.
By this time, it became clear that he would make a right-hand turn each time he approached a state road causing him to drive as if he were turning city blocks. I had called for a deputy to assist; however, by the time one arrived, the gentleman’s car had run out of gas and had ended up in a shallow side ditch.
The husband was brought to my home but did not recognize his wife. It was pretty obvious he had suffered some brain injury. Eventually, the wife made contact with her son, who lived in Durham, and he came with his wife to take the elderly couple back to Raleigh and seek medical care for his father.
The following Scripture from Colossians 3:12 sorely applied to me that day! “Therefore, as God’s chosen people, holy and dearly loved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.” Paul’s words offer us a strategy to live for God every day — not just for when the going is easy. Love must guide our attitude and behavior.
The word compassion means “to suffer together.” It is to show deep sympathy and sorrow for someone who is hurting or has suffered a misfortune. We must not live by empty faith (words without action) but by faith that works. We may have the perfect opportunity to show compassion to another, or we may have to look for ways to put our faith to work.
James 5:11 tells us, “As you know, we count as blessed those who have persevered. You have heard of Job’s perseverance and have seen what the Lord finally brought about. The Lord is full of compassion and mercy.”
Pathos is a tool of persuasion. Pathos is a quality that causes people to feel compassion or pity through an appeal to emotion. We see this in everyday life. It may be family, friends, or advertisers trying to persuade us of something by appealing to our feelings.
Pathos also is a very effective tool used by politicians utilizing fear tactics. TV commercials showing neglected or mistreated animals evoke pathos. Joy, love, passion, sadness, anger, grief, loneliness, and anxiety are a few emotions induced by this power of persuasion. Overuse of emotional appeal can lead to an imbalance of logic or credibility.
Enter “logos,” which is another persuasive model. Logos is shown through a sense of reasoning based solely on facts and a well-structured argument. Remember that facts and statistics can be easily manipulated (or fabricated) to prove a point. That is why studying God’s Word is critical without putting your own personal spin on its meaning.
A third persuasive model is “ethos,” which appeals to us through one’s authority. Aristotle identified these three models many years ago, which are applicable in today’s world.
To be a successful and effective teacher of the Word of God, those three methods (pathos, logos, ethos) must be employed. Second Corinthians 1:3-5 reminds us, “Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, sot at we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves have received from God.”
As we face trials and tribulations (and we will), know that God is with us. As we carry out Christ’s ministry, we become stronger and more able to comfort other people suffering similar troubles.
So that’s what humankind is missing — compassion. I am not saying it is always easy to show kindness and concern, especially if we inwardly feel the person deserves their misfortune. Nurture that glimmer of compassion within; let it start with you and me. Let’s make this a kinder, gentler, more loving world in which we live.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.