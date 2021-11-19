Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays. It arrives when the days are crisp, and the nights are cool in Edenton. The local foliage is ablaze with color that almost rivals the sunsets over the Sound.
And the best part about Thanksgiving is the food.
Thanksgiving was traditionally known and celebrated as a harvest festival by early colonists. The first celebration was thought to be in October 1621 as a feast with the Wampanoag Native American Indians at Plymouth Colony not too far from here. They feasted on duck, goose, venison, pork, lobster, clams, berries, fruit, pumpkin and squash.
Today, we celebrate Thanksgiving on the fourth Thursday of November as a national holiday and turkey takes center stage.
Although that beloved bronze bird is a highlight, the usual accompaniments of stuffing or dressing, mashed potatoes and candied sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, the infamous green bean casserole and, of course, pie complete most American Thanksgiving menus.
Thanksgiving foods are something we look forward to each year and most like to remain loyal to family traditions. Although my children are grown they still request the same traditional meal I served them since they first toddled to the table. One of those tasty traditions is Corn Pudding.
Corn pudding originated as a simple Native American dish. It was created by baking fresh sweet corn with its milky corn liquid and the starches from the mixture thickened this concoction into a crusty pudding. Early colonists adapted this dish to a traditional British pudding by adding eggs, milk and butter.
There are many family recipes for this popular dish from a simple mixture using Jiffy cornbread mix to a lovely corn pudding souffle that’s a very tasty and pretty lighter version.
This week I have included my spin on Corn Pudding.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr is the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton.
As a note there are many in our community that cannot enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving feast yet alone a regular hot meal. Please consider volunteering or donating to the Edenton Chowan Food Pantry.
Corn Pudding
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
• 2/3 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/2 cup yellow corn meal
• ½ cup granulated sugar
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 4 eggs
• 1/2 cup sour cream
• 1 15-ounce can creamed corn
• 1 15-ounce can sweet corn
• 4 tablespoons butter melted and slightly cooled
PREPARATION
• Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Prepare a large baking dish with nonstick spray and set aside.
• In a medium bowl whisk together the dry ingredients and set aside.
• Whisk together the eggs and sugar and then fold in the sour cream, corn, and butter. Fold in the dry ingredients and stir until well combined.
• Pour into the prepared pan and bake for 40-60 minutes, depending on your pan size. The corn pudding should be golden brown and slightly firm to the touch.
• Allow to cool fifteen minutes before serving.