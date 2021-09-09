Last week’s storm blew in a whisper of what’s to come with a cool hint of autumn. Even though the sun’s intensity radiates summer heat, and the relentless mayflies and gnats still linger, I know it won’t be too long before fall arrives.
I love autumn and all of its splendor, and I succumbed to the pumpkin spice hysteria a little earlier than usual this year. I had my first pumpkin pie Blizzard from our DQ. I made my first pumpkin spice latte with wonderful Roanoke Roasting coffee, and I’m looking forward to my first pumpkin beer.
Just like summer, the COVID scarcity issue still lingers, and the grocery shelves have been empty where canned pumpkin should be found. Thank goodness for Amazon to fulfill my fall flavor cravings.
Taking the time to roast a pumpkin for that tasty flesh is best but when time is of the essence good old canned pumpkin is a great substitute. There’s just a little sacrifice to taste but none to nutrients. Pumpkin is high in fiber, vitamins K and C, and potassium, and even contains protein.
Pumpkins are a member of the squash family and are grown around the world. Last year roughly 27 tons were produced, and China led the way. Pumpkins are native to North America and one of the oldest plants our country’s ancestors domesticated. anthropologists have data showing it was used by man as early as 7,500 BC.
Pumpkin is popular in both sweet and savory dishes. It’s used in everything from biscuits, pancakes, cakes and pies to breads, pastas, enchiladas, soups and stews. A favorite for many locals are my sweet and savory ham biscuits made with my sweet potato or pumpkin angel biscuits. They are tender, moist, and flavorful and I serve them as a dinner roll as well with honey butter. They have a nice touch of fall spice and are a perfect way to welcome the upcoming season.
This week I have included a recipe for pumpkin angel biscuits. Angel biscuits are made with yeast and take some time to rise. They take a little planning as well, but are well worth the wait.
Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Pumpkin angel biscuits
Prepare the dough the day before you need it. Allow it to rise overnight in the refrigerator. Dough can be stored in refrigerator up to 3 days. Unbaked biscuits can be frozen then thawed in refrigerator and brought to room temperature before baking. This makes a big batch!
Ingredients
• 3½ cups of canned pumpkin or mashed sweet potato
• 3 packs active dry yeast
• 3 teaspoons sugar
• ¾ cup warm water at 110 degrees
• 7½ cups sifted all-purpose flour
• 3 teaspoons allspice
• 1 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1 tablespoon baking powder
• 1 tablespoon salt
• 1½ cups sugar
• 1 cup very cold shortening
• ½ cup very cold butter
Preparation
1. In a large liquid measuring cup, mix yeast and sugar. Add the 110 degrees water. Let yeast mixture sit for 10 to 15 minutes.
2. Add flour to a large bowl. Add allspice, nutmeg, baking powder, sugar, and salt. Whisk together.
3. Add small slivers of the shortening and butter into the flour mixture. Using a pastry cutter mix in until granular.
4. Add the yeast mixture, and the pumpkin or sweet potato the dry ingredients. Mix with a large spatula until everything has been incorporated. Mix with hands a few minutes to form a ball.
5. Turn dough out onto a floured surface and knead a couple of minutes.
6. Add dough to a well-oiled bowl, cover, and refrigerate overnight.
7. Let dough come to room temperature. In small batches roll or pat the dough out to 2- inch thickness and cut with a biscuit cutter.
8. Place biscuit rounds on a parchment-lined sheet pan and allow to rise for about an hour or until doubled in size.
9. Preheat oven 350 degrees. Bake 15 to 20 minutes-rotating half-way through baking.