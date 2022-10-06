Herbert J. Taylor was a business executive who, in the early 1930s, set out to save the Club Aluminum Products Distribution Company from bankruptcy. He deemed himself the only person with real hope in the company that employed 250 workers. His recovery plan started with changing the company’s ethical climate.

The first job, Mr. Taylor thought, was to set policies for the company that would reflect the high ethics and morals God would want in any business. He needed a simple, easily remembered guide to proper conduct — a sort of “ethical yardstick” — which all in the company could memorize and apply.