Edith Burns, a Christian who lived in San Antonio, Texas, had a habit of introducing herself in the following way: "Hello, my name is Edith Burns. Do you believe in Easter?"
She would then explain the meaning of Easter.
She was in declining health and was the patient of a doctor by the name of Will Phillips. One morning Dr. Phillips went to his office with a heavy heart, and it was because of Edith Burns. He waited as long as he could before calling her to his office but when he did she came in, looked at him and said, "Dr. Will, why are you so sad?"
Dr. Phillips said gently, "Edith, your lab report came back and it says you have cancer and that you are not going to live much longer."
Edith said, "Why Will Phillips, shame on you. Do you think God makes mistakes? What you have just told me is that I am soon going to see my Lord, my husband, my children, my family and friends, and that I am going to be celebrating Easter forever."
Dr. Phillips reaction to this was, “What a remarkable lady!"
Edith continued coming to see Dr. Phillips, but in early January she didn't show up. Then late one evening in mid-January she called him and told him that she was failing and would have to move to the hospital. Then she said, "Will, I am very near home now, so would you make sure they put women near me who need to know about Easter?"
Well, they did just that, and women began coming in and sharing that room with Edith. Everybody on that floor, from the staff to the patients, were so excited about Edith that they started calling her Edith Easter.
Everyone, that is, except Phyllis Cross, the head nurse, who made it plain that she considered Edith to be a "religious nut" and wanted nothing to do with her. Phyllis was the original G.I. Jane. She had been married three times, was hard and cold, and did everything by the book.
One morning Edith had the flu and Phyllis Cross was called to go in and give her a shot. When she walked in Edith said, "Phyllis, God loves you and I have been praying for you ."
Phyllis told her to stop praying for her because she was not interested and it wouldn't do any good anyway."
But Edith said, "I will pray, and I have asked God not to let me go home home until you come into the family," to which Phyllis replied, "Then prepare to live forever because that's not going to happen." Then one day Phyllis said she was literally drawn to Edith's room. When she sat down, Edith said, "I'm so glad you have come, because God told me that today is your lucky day."
Two days later, on Easter Sunday, Phyllis walked into Edith's room. Edith was in bed with her Bible on her lap and a sweet smile on her face. Phyllis lifted Edith's hand and realized that she was dead. Her left hand was on Bible verse John 14: "I go to prepare a place for you, and I will come again to receive you unto Myself, so that where I am there you may be also."
Her right hand was on Revelation 21:4: "And God will wipe every tear from their eyes."
Phyllis Cross walked out of Edith's room and over to a table where two student nurses were sitting. She said, "Hello, my name is Phyllis Cross. Do you believe in Easter?"
Have a joyous, safe, and wonderful Easter weekend!