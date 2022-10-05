As many regular patrons have noticed in the past few weeks, there is a lot of activity in the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library’s genealogical collection.

Ms. Destinee is doing excellent work by inventorying and reorganizing the collection. Our volunteers, Ms. Cynthia and Ms. Mary, are organizing our vertical files and providing additional assistance on genealogical questions. You might have even noticed the updated catalog and genealogical computers now available for patron use. As you may have suspected, this is much more than just the simple maintenance of our genealogical collection.